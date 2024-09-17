On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman killed in rollover crash on Mormon Trail Road

Sep 16, 2024, 6:46 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

RUSH VALLEY, Toeele County —Police are investigating what led to a rollover crash that killed a 34-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said its dispatch received a call of a single-vehicle rollover on the Morman Trail Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The office said when first responders arrived, they found the woman unconscious in the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the office, the woman was the only person in the car and the cause is under investigation.

The is a breaking news story and it may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Counterfeit car seats can be difficult to spot...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah mother refused refund for unsafe, knock-off car seat

A few weeks back, Intermountain Health held a news conference about so-called “counterfeit car seats.”  It featured Jillian Davis, whose car seat was so below safety standards, the hospital wouldn't even let her take her new baby home in it.

17 minutes ago

Provo citizens are expressing frustrations after a series of accidents along 2200 North. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Provo neighbors frustrated after pattern of crashes

A dramatic scene this weekend on a Provo street after a truck crashes through a yard, barely avoiding injuring a child.

49 minutes ago

Snow in the Wasatch Mountains near Big Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Al...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s mountains likely to see first snow of the season with latest storm

snow is expected to return to Utah's highest elevations this week, marking the first mountain snow of the season.

2 hours ago

Nearly two years after a KSL Investigation revealed failures to investigate reports of rape against...

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont, KSL

‘He is a serial rapist’: Wrongfully closed cases uncovered by KSL Investigators lead to prison sentence

Nearly two years after a KSL Investigation revealed failures to investigate reports of rape against a Davis County man, a judge sentenced him to at least five years in prison.

2 hours ago

Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson were playing in a horse corral in Eagle Mountain an...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Trial postponed for man accused of killing two toddlers in Eagle Mountain

The trial of Kent Cody Barlow was scheduled to begin Monday, but on Friday, Sept. 13, the Utah Supreme Court granted a request from Barlow’s attorney to be removed from the case involving a fatal crash in Eagle Mountain.

3 hours ago

FILE - DCFS building in Salt Lake City....

Garna Mejia

Child and Family Services speaks to lawmakers after 12-year-old’s death

The death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson continues to draw interest from lawmakers.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Woman killed in rollover crash on Mormon Trail Road