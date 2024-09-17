Woman killed in rollover crash on Mormon Trail Road

RUSH VALLEY, Toeele County —Police are investigating what led to a rollover crash that killed a 34-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said its dispatch received a call of a single-vehicle rollover on the Morman Trail Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The office said when first responders arrived, they found the woman unconscious in the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the office, the woman was the only person in the car and the cause is under investigation.

The is a breaking news story and it may be updated.