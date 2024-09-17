On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Counterfeit car seats on the rise in Utah

Sep 16, 2024, 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Counterfeit car seats are becoming a growing concern for families and Utah is no exception. 

“Families are trying to find, you know, the cheapest deal with things being so expensive nowadays,” said Linsey Miller.

Miller is the manager for the Inquiry Prevention Program run by the Salt Lake County Health Department. 

The program focuses on providing resources to families to help them prevent childhood injuries. Their services include providing low cost car seats to families that can’t afford one along with car seat inspections. 

“Here at our clinic, we saw quite a few (counterfeit car seats) in a really short time. And it seems like that trend is increasing across the state of Utah,” Miller said. 

The counterfeit car seats are typically sold online through third-party vendors and most times have not been crash tested or meet United States regulations.

“A couple of times (parents were) like, ‘(this) was given to me as a baby shower gift from my friends and family.’ So that’s sad that sometimes they’re out a good chunk of money, too, with what they purchased,” Miller said.

When spotting a counterfeit car seat, Linsey Miller, with the Salt Lake County Health Department, said to check if belt has a chest strap for the child. (KSL TV)

When inspecting the car seats, Miller said she works to make sure families do not feel any sense of shame if they learn their seat is counterfeit.

“We’re always so grateful that parents and families come in so that their child is leaving safer than they arrived,” she said. “And when they come in with a counterfeit car seat, we’re able to help replace that car seat immediately.” 

What to look for

When spotting a counterfeit car seat, Miller suggested to check if belt has a chest strap for the child. Parents should also pay attention to the warning labels on the seat. 

“You’ll see more of the picture labels that are really simple versus on a legitimate car seat you’re going to have labels all over the place that are written and have pictures as well. It’ll be in English and Spanish,” she said. 

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

It’s also important to pay attention to grammar.

“If there are grammar mistakes, then we kind of know it’s a red flag. Make sure to also look for the manufacturing sticker, which at times may be missing from a counterfeit car seat, and register it,” Miller said. 

Miller suggested if parents are looking for a specific brand, buy directly from the manufacturer or a big box store. 

Miller said when purchasing a car seat online, if the deal is good, it’s likely too good to be true.

“A lot of times in the car seat world, we’ll just say when we know better, we do better,” she said. “We want to just make sure that we’re able to help families keep their kids as safe as possible. 

To schedule a car seat inspection, call the county health department at (385) 486-5284 or to find an inspection station near you, click here. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Provo citizens are expressing frustrations after a series of accidents along 2200 North. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Provo neighbors frustrated after pattern of crashes

A dramatic scene this weekend on a Provo street after a truck crashes through a yard, barely avoiding injuring a child.

25 minutes ago

Snow in the Wasatch Mountains near Big Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Al...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s mountains likely to see first snow of the season with latest storm

snow is expected to return to Utah's highest elevations this week, marking the first mountain snow of the season.

1 hour ago

Nearly two years after a KSL Investigation revealed failures to investigate reports of rape against...

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont, KSL

‘He is a serial rapist’: Wrongfully closed cases uncovered by KSL Investigators lead to prison sentence

Nearly two years after a KSL Investigation revealed failures to investigate reports of rape against a Davis County man, a judge sentenced him to at least five years in prison.

2 hours ago

Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson were playing in a horse corral in Eagle Mountain an...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Trial postponed for man accused of killing two toddlers in Eagle Mountain

The trial of Kent Cody Barlow was scheduled to begin Monday, but on Friday, Sept. 13, the Utah Supreme Court granted a request from Barlow’s attorney to be removed from the case involving a fatal crash in Eagle Mountain.

2 hours ago

FILE - DCFS building in Salt Lake City....

Garna Mejia

Child and Family Services speaks to lawmakers after 12-year-old’s death

The death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson continues to draw interest from lawmakers.

3 hours ago

The scene of the rollover crash on Mormon Trail Road on Sept. 16, 2024....

Michael Houck

Woman killed in rollover crash on Mormon Trail Road

Police are investigating what led to a rollover crash that killed a 34-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Counterfeit car seats on the rise in Utah