Trial postponed for man accused of killing two toddlers in Eagle Mountain

Sep 16, 2024, 7:44 PM

Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson were playing in a horse corral in Eagle Mountain an...

Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson were playing in a horse corral in Eagle Mountain and were killed when a car left the road and veered into Cedar Valley Stables on May 2, 2022. (GoFundMe)

(GoFundMe)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The trial of Kent Cody Barlow was scheduled to begin Monday, but on Friday, Sept. 13, the Utah Supreme Court granted a request from Barlow’s attorney to be removed from the case involving a fatal crash in Eagle Mountain.

The attorney, Benjamin Aldana, had previously asked the 4th District Court to remove him from the case. When it denied that request, Aldana appealed to Utah’s high court.

Two children died in May, following a car crash when a vehicle lost control and crashed into a corral where they were playing. On Tuesday, a judge ruled statements made by the suspect Kent Cody Barlow will not be kept private. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

According to KSL.com Aldana had made previous attempts to delay the trial. In June he had taken an extended leave due to his father’s terminal illness. He argued that the defense ‘could not adequately prepare for trial as scheduled without extra time.’

Aldana appealed to Utah’s high court asking to allow him “time away from this profession to properly grieve his father’s unexpected death.”

KSL.com also reported that Aldana quoted a Utah rule to the high court that requires an attorney to withdraw if his “mental competence compromises the representation” and claimed he does not feel like his normal self.

Barlow is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling more than 100 miles per hour and crashing into the Cedar Valley Stables. Along the way, he is suspected of hitting and killing two three-year-old boys who were playing near the stables.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. According to KSL.com, there is no new trial date.

