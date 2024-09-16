BYU Football Will Wear Throwback Uniforms Against Kansas State

On the Site:
Sep 16, 2024, 11:28 PM

PROVO, UtahBYU football will relive the 1990s against No. 13 Kansas State on Saturday night.

The Cougars will wear throwback uniforms from their memorable 1996 season for the 100th-season celebration.

BYU football will wear uniforms honoring the 1996 team

BYU’s jersey will have an all-white combination with royal blue trim and black-shadowed numbers.

 

BYU players voted to have the all-white uniform combination. The alternative was a royal blue top and white pants the 1996 team wore at home that season.

Interestingly, the last time BYU played Kansas State was during that 1996 season. The Cougars defeated K-State in BYU’s lone New Year’s Day Bowl appearance, a 19-15 win in the Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl.

BYU’s 1996 team only lost one game that year to Washington. In that lone setback, they wore the all-white threads that the 2024 team will wear on Saturday night against the Wildcats.

The 1996 BYU Cougars finished 14-1 and a No. 5 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll.

BYU had these uniforms for two seasons, 1996 and 1997. In the 1998 season, they had a similar uniform, but they added a navy blue and royal blue collar.

Members of the 1996 football team will be honored on Saturday night.

Saturday’s throwback combination will be one of the 12 uniform combinations BYU will wear this season.

It will be the first time since the 2022 Arkansas game BYU will wear all-white.

BYU has been 5-3 in home games since 2014, when the Cougars wore an all-white uniform. The last victory was in 2021 against Arizona State.

BYU is asking fans attending Saturday night’s game against Kansas State to wear white at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The BYU Store is selling replica Nike editions of the 1996 throwbacks for $130.

BYU vs. No. 13 Kansas State

Date: Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

