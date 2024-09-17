How To Watch Game Night Live: Davis Darts @ Weber Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY—Don’t look now, but we’ve officially reached the halfway point for the 2024 high school football season. Five weeks before the playoffs begin, Game Night Live features the Davis Darts (4-1) battling for Region 1 supremacy with a road tilt against the Weber Warriors (4-1).

The Darts travel to Weber High for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, September 20.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week Six

Davis Darts @ Weber Warriors

The high-powered Davis Darts offense enters week six averaging 46.8 points per game overall and 55 points per game during a four-game winning streak. Junior quarterback Tradon Bessinger threw for six TDs in a 44-7 win over Taylorsville last weekend. Sophomore wide receiver Bode Sparrow finished with 81 yards receiving and three touchdowns in the blowout.

The Weber Warriors have won two straight after beating the Granger Lancers 28-19 in week five.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Davis and Weber is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week between the Davis Darts and Weber Warriors starts at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, September 20.

