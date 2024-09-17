Three Burning Questions Ahead Of Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Training Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Hockey season is finally upon us as the Utah Hockey Club is set to begin their inaugural training camp later this week at the Utah Olympic Oval. But before the players hit the ice, here are several questions to consider ahead of the training sessions.

How Will Utah Hockey Club’s Rookies Fair Against NHL Talent?

Following an impressive rookie camp and tournament from both Maveric Lamoureux and Cole Beaudoin, they’ll now experience a heightened level of competition as they transition to club’s official training camp. Alongside Tij Iginla, who was held out due to precautionary reasons, these young rookies will have an opportunity to measure up against top-tier talent.

So, how will these first round selections perform over the next couple weeks?

Looking at these three players, Lamoureux likely has the best chance to compete and hold his own against NHL skaters. Given his size, speed, on-ice awareness and how much growth he demonstrated this past week, he shouldn’t have much of a problem fitting in. Additionally, Lamoureux has been around for a few years and that experience is very much shining through.

UHC Rookie HC Steve Potvin on Maveric Lamoureux. “When you see how much he can do, I don’t know what his ceiling. I think his ceiling is really high and I didn’t expect this type of offensive ability…” Kid is special 👀#UtahHockeyClub #NHL pic.twitter.com/JJbmAT8j75 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 16, 2024

Not that he’ll compete for an opening day roster spot, but Lamoureux should be able to show that he’s not far off from making an NHL debut.

As for Beaudoin, he also had a great week during rookie events as he lived up to all the expectations that the coaching staff had regarding his talents. However, this is his first NHL camp and he’s still likely a few years away from having a legitimate shot to make the roster. So, for him it’s just about learning and doing his best to compete.

UHC Rookie HC Steve Potvin on Cole Beaudoin. “What I like the most about him, truthfully is just his emotional control…when the game gets difficult you can just see, he’s going to be able to take that next level.” Promising future.#UtahHockeyClub #NHL pic.twitter.com/2b4WaJimtx — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 16, 2024

“Play hard, play fast, go in there and do what I do best. That’s just work hard, compete with those guys even though I’m young and there’s a lot of older presences there. Obviously try to learn and ask questions since they’ve been around for so long. Then also just compete as hard as I can and don’t be afraid. Have confidence in myself to do well and get better so I can play in the NHL,” Beaudoin told KSL Sports.

Finally, while fans we’re unable to see Iginla lace up his skates for the rookie events, he is expected to participate in training camp. This will provide a really good measurement of his talents and abilities at the highest-level following the best stretch of hockey that Iginla has had in his young career this past season in the Juniors.

As such a talented offensive player, how do his abilities stack up against premier NHL defenses and goaltending?

Are Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Josh Doan Ready to Take the Next Step?

While the new rookies won’t crack an NHL roster for some time, several of Utah’s younger NHL players have huge opportunities this season.

Beginning with Josh Doan who made his debut last season with the Arizona Coyotes during the final 11 games of the year, Doan impressed the club with nine points during that short stretch.

After a full offseason to prepare to make the opening day roster, Doan is poised to suit up for Utah from the first puck drop against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 8. According to Utah’s head coach Andre Tourigny, Doan has taken his game to the next level this summer and the club has big plans for him moving forward.

I caught up with UHC Head Coach Andre “Bear” Tourigny last week and we discussed Josh Doan among a few other things. Good news for Doan fans. He’s developed a lot this offseason. Now, it’s time to prove he can make the opening day roster. More to come…#UtahHockeyClub #NHL pic.twitter.com/itsDiNMNOo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 9, 2024

As for Cooley and Guenther, these two had breakout seasons a year ago while sharing the same line. In 2023-24, the pair combined for 79 points. Anticipating that these two headline the team’s second line for an entire 82-game schedule, what will that look like in terms of point production? Can they both reach 50 to 60-point seasons?

The Utah Hockey Club’s Training camp should provide a pretty accurate preview of how these two will fair this season.

Who Snags the Utah Hockey Club’s Final Winger Spot?

Perhaps the most competitive battle in camp will surround the last wing spot and who will emerge as the top candidate for that position.

This offseason has not only been busy in terms of acquisitions, but with Doan on the cusp of making his first opening day roster, things are bound to get interesting.

For now, it looks like Michael Carcone, Josh Doan, Egor Sokolov and Kailer Yamamoto will battle it out for that spot. Also, how does Liam O’Brien fit into this roster given their depth up front? Will he need to battle for that spot as well?

It all depends on what the team wants to do. Do you want some more experience in a guy like Carcone who tallied 29 points last season? Do you give Doan his break? Is O’Brien a better fit as an enforcer or do Yamamoto or Sokolov burst onto the scene with new energy?

Time will tell as this will be one of the biggest stories to watch during Utah Hockey Club’s training camp.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

