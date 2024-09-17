On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump, governor says

Sep 17, 2024, 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Tru...

Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

(Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ALANNA DURKIN RICHER AND STEPHANY MATAT, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement officials will launch their own criminal investigation into the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that will run parallel to the federal probe, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

The governor said Florida prosecutors will pursue the most serious charges available under state law, including attempted murder, in the state-level investigation into Ryan Wesley Routh, who was charged Monday with federal firearms offenses.

“We have a very strong interest in holding this suspect accountable,” DeSantis told reporters.

It’s not uncommon for state and federal law enforcement agencies to run simultaneous investigations into crimes, as states may be able to bring charges that are unavailable at the federal level — and vice versa.

Routh is charged at the federal level so far only with gun crimes, but additional charges are possible as Justice Department prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury. Prosecutors will often quickly bring the first charges they can and then add more serious charges later as the investigation unfolds.

“We will spare no resource in this investigation,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday during an event at the Justice Department.

Utahn recalls knowing suspect in Trump assassination attempt who pushed ‘grand plan’ in Ukraine

Markenzy Lapointe, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Florida, declined to comment on the state probe.

DeSantis said it will be handled by Florida’s office of statewide prosecution, overseen by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The FBI has interviewed the suspect’s family members, friends and colleagues and is working to collect evidence. Authorities have requested search warrants seeking access to a video recording device, cellphones, a vehicle and electronics at Routh’s previous addresses.

No motive has been disclosed, and Routh invoked his right to an attorney when questioned, officials said.

Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday after authorities spotted a gun poking out of shrubbery on the golf course where Trump was playing. Routh camped outside the golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, lying in wait for the former president before a Secret Service agent thwarted the potential attack and opened fire.

Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away, leaving behind a digital camera, a backpack, a loaded SKS-style rifle with a scope and a plastic bag containing food, officials said. He was arrested in a neighboring county.

Suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours, records show

Routh’s attorney declined to comment after he appeared briefly in federal court Monday, when a judge ordered that he remain locked up after prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk. Routh has been moved from the Palm Beach County jail to the federal lockup in Miami. A federal magistrate set additional hearings for later this month.

In the federal case, Routh is charged with illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions, including two charges of possessing stolen goods in 2002 in North Carolina. The other charge alleges that the weapon’s serial number was obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye, in violation of federal law.

Coming just weeks after a July 13 shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally where Trump was grazed by a gunman’s bullet, the latest assassination attempt accelerated concerns that violence continues to infect American presidential politics.

Federal investigators are examining Routh’s large online footprint, which suggests a man of evolving political viewpoints, including recently an apparent disdain for Trump, as well as intense outrage at global events concerning China and especially Ukraine.

“You are free to assassinate Trump,” Routh wrote of Iran in an apparently self-published 2023 book titled “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War,” which described the former president as a “fool” and “buffoon” for both the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the “tremendous blunder” of leaving the Iran nuclear deal.

____

Richer reported from Washington. Associated Press Writer Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale also contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 1...

Elizabeth Wagmeister and Josh Campbell, CNN

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been arrested, his attorney tells CNN, after a lengthy negotiation process for his surrender.

13 hours ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Brian Fung, CNN

TikTok just had the most important two hours of its life

A trio of federal judges on Monday began discussions on who really controls TikTok’s magical algorithm — the US-based company that runs the app or its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

21 hours ago

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special sessi...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature appeals to Utah Supreme Court over voiding of Amendment D

Utah lawmakers requested the Utah Supreme Court to reverse a judge's decision to void Amendment D from Utah's election ballots.

4 days ago

The Newsmax broadcast TV booth at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Houston on...

Marshall Cohen, CNN

Judge rules Smartmatic’s case over Newsmax 2020 election lies against will go to trial

A lawsuit pitting an electronic voting machine manufacturer against Newsmax which aired accusations of vote manipulation in the 2020 presidential election is heading to trail.

5 days ago

From left, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, ...

Mary Culbertson and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Judge rules against Utah legislature, Amendment D voided but stays on ballots

A judge blocked a controversial Utah Amendment D from taking affect after a lawsuit argued the ballot question was deceptive to voters.

5 days ago

Judge Dianna M. Gibson makes remarks during an injunction hearing in 3rd District Court in Salt Lak...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Judge rules Amendment D be voided from Utah’s November ballot

A Utah judge is weighing whether to grant a preliminary injunction to keep proposed constitutional Amendment D off of the Utah ballot this fall.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump, governor says