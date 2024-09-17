On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

DWR seeks information on moose illegally killed in Wasatch County

Sep 17, 2024

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public’s help for information on a cow moose that was illegally killed in Wasatch County.

Officers said the moose died earlier this month in Strawberry Valley.

According to a news release from the DWR, state biologists were first notified of the dead moose after its GPS collar indicated that it was no longer alive. When DWR officials arrived on scene to retrive the collar and to determine the cause of death, they found that the animal had been shot by “archery equipment.”

Illegally killed moose

Conservation officers believe the moose was killed around Sept. 2. Officers also said there was no effort to save any of the meat. The entire moose was left to waste.

According to the DWR, a bull moose hunt was going on in the area at the time of the incident. However, a cow moose hunt doesn’t begin until Saturday.

“The carcass was also found in an area where it wouldn’t be difficult to locate and retrieve it,” the release stated.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the DWR in one of the following ways:

The DWR said a reward may be possible for information that leads to the “successful prosecution of those responsible.”

Just last week, the DWR announced that more than 100 wild animals had been illegally killed since Aug. 1, which included nine deer, six elk and two moose.

