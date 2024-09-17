Suspected DUI driver crashes into three Salt Lake City police cars, injuries two

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in police custody after he crashed into three Salt Lake City police cars while officers were investigating another crash Tuesday morning.

Alonzo Zean Ganga, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence – first offense in ten years and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, according to the police affidavit.

Salt Lake City police said its officers were providing traffic control for an unrelated crash that also involved DUI driving near 1300 S. 700 East when Ganga crashed into the patrol cars with emergency lights on.

“When the collision occurred, the impact caused a chain reaction that resulted in three of the four SLCPD patrol cars on scene being damaged,” the police press release stated.

Police said that the crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an SLCPD officer and the driver from the first crash, a 47-year-old woman, as both of them were in one of the police cars that Ganga hit.

According to police, officers quickly took Ganga out of his car and detained him without further incident. Officers noted that Ganga had glossy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and his breath smelled like alcohol.

“When asked where he was coming from, the subject stated that he was coming from top golf and going home, and had been drinking,” the affidavit stated.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper performed a standardized field sobriety test on Ganga and determined that he was driving under the influence.