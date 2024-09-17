On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Casa Bonita reservations now open to all for spot at iconic Denver metro area restaurant

Sep 17, 2024, 12:20 PM

Casa Bonita said they would begin accepting reservations from the general public on September 16, m...

Casa Bonita said they would begin accepting reservations from the general public on September 16, more than a year after reopening. Photo: KCNC via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER MCRAE


KSLTV.com

DENVER (KCNC) — For those who have been waiting to dine inside one of Colorado’s most iconic restaurants and entertainment venues, the time has come. Last week, Casa Bonita said they would begin accepting reservations from the general public on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. through casabonitadenver.com more than a year after reopening.

Until now, people who wanted to eat at the remodeled Lakewood restaurant while watching the cliff divers and working their way through Black Bart’s Cave had to sign up ahead of time and be invited to make a reservation.

The pandemic forced a shutdown of the restaurant on West Colfax Avenue in the Denver metro area and it took “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to jump in and purchase the establishment for it to slowly get back to life.

Now the restaurant has a revitalized menu, complete with the legendary margaritas and sopapillas. Casa Bonita executive chef Dana Rodriguez has been nominated six times for the prestigious James Beard Award, which recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts.

However, there’s still no timeline for when walk-in customers might be able to dine at Casa Bonita like they used to.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

