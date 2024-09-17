Chase Roberts Snags National Recognition As Country’s Highest-Graded Receiver

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- In their meeting with Wyoming last Saturday, the Cougars reigned victorious for the tenth straight time against the Cowboys. In a 34-14 win, there were many standout performances from BYU, including junior wide receiver Chase Roberts, who is gaining national praise for his extraordinary showing versus Wyoming.

Chase Roberts was instrumental in opening up BYU’s offensive attack. On Saturday, Roberts went for 129 yards with six receptions, good for 21.5 yards per catch, by far Roberts’ best performance from an efficiency standpoint all season.

BYU’s Chase Roberts Highest-Graded Wide Receiver In Week 3

For his exceptional execution at wideout, Chase Roberts left Laramie as week 3’s highest-graded wide receiver according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) College, with a grade of 91.5. Chase’s grade beat out some big names around the country like Oklahoma State’s De’Zhaun Stribling and Texas’ Ryan Wingo.

Highest Graded Wide Receivers from Week 3🔥 pic.twitter.com/B1Nr8JY3fF — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2024

PFF College adds or deducts from a wide receiver’s grade each time the receiver is targeted. Adding value to the offense earns you a better grade, detriment the offense, and you forfeit points.

For example, plays that would earn you a good grade include first-down catch, long run after catch, broken tackles, outrunning defenders, and especially making difficult or contested catches.

Plays that might have you taking home a bad grade consist of dropped passes on both easy opportunities and difficult plays, bad route running, and failing to get yards after the catch.

With these parameters in mind let’s break down Chase Roberts’ 129-yard performance where he caught six passes on eight attempts.

Chase Roberts Versus Wyoming

Catch #1: 23-yard reception for a first down

This play was a difficult and contested back-shoulder catch. Roberts made the catch at the BYU 45-yard line and was taken down at the 50-yard line, adding five yards after the catch and first contact.

Catch #2: 11-yard completion

This catch came on an out route, where Roberts made the catch at the BYU 47-yard line and was forced out of bounds at the 50-yard line.

Catch #3: 22-yard completion for a first down

This catch was a beauty, Roberts was heavily contested on a back-shoulder throw to the far sideline. This catch definitely boosted Chase’s grade as he demonstrated great ball skills and body control. He jumped, fading out of bounds, catching the ball around his defender, and still managing to get a foot down in bounds.

Catch #4: 20-yard completion for a first down

This catch came as Jake Retzlaff fled the pocket, evading pressure. Chase Roberts perceived the scramble from Retzlaff, breaking from his route to find open space in the middle of the field. Rolling to his right, Retzlaff threw across his body, connecting with Roberts. Chase made the catch at the BYU 40-yard line and bolted his way to the BYU 45-yard line, where it took three Cowboy defenders to bring him down.

Catch #5: 23-yard completion for a first down

On his fifth catch, Roberts ran an in route, where he found a bubble in the Wyoming defense, snagging it at the WYO 39-yard line, with no defenders within five yards of him. He brought the ball to the WYO 32-yard line, where once again, three Cowboys tackled him to the ground.

Catch #6: 30-yard completion for a first down

Roberts seemed to save his best catch for last. It came on a pitch-back trick play, and Chase found himself in one-on-one coverage. Jake Retzlaff’s pass was a rainbow that traveled 38 yards in the air. This grab was the cherry on top for Chase Roberts’ final grade, making a beautiful, highly contested catch as he dove backward, hauling it in at the WYO 19-yard line, maintaining possession after hitting the ground.

What made Chase Roberts’ performance even more impressive was that every catch came in only three quarters.

Chase Roberts Catching Eyes

Chase Roberts’ fantastic performance against Wyoming caught X by storm.

New game plan, get the ball to Chase Roberts. pic.twitter.com/p8Tt4DkCag — BYU Burner (@byuburner1) September 15, 2024

Chase Roberts looks like an NFL receiver this season. He’s playing at a high level. Excellent grab.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU WR Chase Roberts has been targeted 8 times in the game. He has 6 receptions for 129 yards. His six receptions have gone for 23, 11, 22, 20, 23 and 30 yards.#BYUFootball #BYUvsWYO @KSLSports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 15, 2024

Roberts will look to continue his hot streak as BYU opens conference play against #13 Kansas State this Saturday.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

