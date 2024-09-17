On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chase Roberts Snags National Recognition As Country’s Highest-Graded Receiver

Sep 17, 2024, 12:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- In their meeting with Wyoming last Saturday, the Cougars reigned victorious for the tenth straight time against the Cowboys. In a 34-14 win, there were many standout performances from BYU, including junior wide receiver Chase Roberts, who is gaining national praise for his extraordinary showing versus Wyoming.

Chase Roberts was instrumental in opening up BYU’s offensive attack. On Saturday, Roberts went for 129 yards with six receptions, good for 21.5 yards per catch, by far Roberts’ best performance from an efficiency standpoint all season.

BYU’s Chase Roberts Highest-Graded Wide Receiver In Week 3

For his exceptional execution at wideout, Chase Roberts left Laramie as week 3’s highest-graded wide receiver according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) College, with a grade of 91.5. Chase’s grade beat out some big names around the country like Oklahoma State’s De’Zhaun Stribling and Texas’ Ryan Wingo.

PFF College adds or deducts from a wide receiver’s grade each time the receiver is targeted. Adding value to the offense earns you a better grade, detriment the offense, and you forfeit points.

For example, plays that would earn you a good grade include first-down catch, long run after catch, broken tackles, outrunning defenders, and especially making difficult or contested catches.

Plays that might have you taking home a bad grade consist of dropped passes on both easy opportunities and difficult plays, bad route running, and failing to get yards after the catch.

With these parameters in mind let’s break down Chase Roberts’ 129-yard performance where he caught six passes on eight attempts.

Chase Roberts Versus Wyoming

Catch #1: 23-yard reception for a first down

This play was a difficult and contested back-shoulder catch. Roberts made the catch at the BYU 45-yard line and was taken down at the 50-yard line, adding five yards after the catch and first contact.

Catch #2: 11-yard completion

This catch came on an out route, where Roberts made the catch at the BYU 47-yard line and was forced out of bounds at the 50-yard line.

Catch #3: 22-yard completion for a first down

This catch was a beauty, Roberts was heavily contested on a back-shoulder throw to the far sideline. This catch definitely boosted Chase’s grade as he demonstrated great ball skills and body control. He jumped, fading out of bounds, catching the ball around his defender, and still managing to get a foot down in bounds.

Catch #4: 20-yard completion for a first down

This catch came as Jake Retzlaff fled the pocket, evading pressure. Chase Roberts perceived the scramble from Retzlaff, breaking from his route to find open space in the middle of the field. Rolling to his right, Retzlaff threw across his body, connecting with Roberts. Chase made the catch at the BYU 40-yard line and bolted his way to the BYU 45-yard line, where it took three Cowboy defenders to bring him down.

Catch #5: 23-yard completion for a first down

On his fifth catch, Roberts ran an in route, where he found a bubble in the Wyoming defense, snagging it at the WYO 39-yard line, with no defenders within five yards of him. He brought the ball to the WYO 32-yard line, where once again, three Cowboys tackled him to the ground.

Catch #6: 30-yard completion for a first down

Roberts seemed to save his best catch for last. It came on a pitch-back trick play, and Chase found himself in one-on-one coverage. Jake Retzlaff’s pass was a rainbow that traveled 38 yards in the air. This grab was the cherry on top for Chase Roberts’ final grade, making a beautiful, highly contested catch as he dove backward, hauling it in at the WYO 19-yard line, maintaining possession after hitting the ground.

What made Chase Roberts’ performance even more impressive was that every catch came in only three quarters.

Chase Roberts Catching Eyes

Chase Roberts’ fantastic performance against Wyoming caught X by storm.

Roberts will look to continue his hot streak as BYU opens conference play against #13 Kansas State this Saturday.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Want more coverage of the BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Women’s Soccer Continues Meteoric Rise Up Rankings

The Utah State women's soccer program continued its Cinderella story, rising to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll after opening the season unranked.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jersey Numbers For BYU Basketball Newcomers Entering 2024-25 Season

Uniform numbers for the BYU basketball roster in year one under Kevin Young.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6

Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Salt Lake Bruin Eddy Alvarez Enters Playoff Chase With New York Mets

There's not much that Eddy Alvarez can't achieve when he puts his mind to it. A Summer and Winter Olympic medalist, Alvarez has clawed his way back to pro baseball's highest level for a New York Mets team with playoff aspirations.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coach Compares K-State QB Avery Johnson To NFL Star

BYU gears up to take on one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 5

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Chase Roberts Snags National Recognition As Country’s Highest-Graded Receiver