Police: Man lights toilet paper on fire in apartment living room, leaves without warning neighbors

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after he allegedly caused an apartment fire that nearly spread to other units in the complex on Sept. 10.

Jeovany Perez, 38, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on first-degree felony aggravated arson charges, according to the police affidavit.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department stated that at approximately 6:45 p.m., first responders arrived at an apartment complex on 30 N. Orange Street after reports that one of the units was on fire.



“Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the original apartment and quickly extinguish flames before affecting neighboring apartment units,” the fire department said in a press release.

According to the affidavit, Perez used a lighter to set toilet paper on fire and discarded it on his couch in his living room.

“Perez stated the fire spread beyond his ability to extinguish it,” the affidavit stated.

Police reported that Perez left the apartment and did not warn his neighbors about the active fire.