On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Kansas State Wildcats

Sep 17, 2024, 12:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahAfter two weeks on the road, BYU looks to remain undefeated as it hosts the thirteenth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Conference opener for both programs.

RELATED: Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Takes Big Jump, Utah Holds Top Spot

RELATED STORIES

BYU Cougars vs. No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State travels to Provo, Utah, for the first regular season game between these programs since 1977. BYU vs. K-State kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

These two programs will face off for the first time since the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day 1997. The Cougars prevailed in a battle of mountain cats, with current Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-15 BYU win. The all-time series is deadlocked at four games apiece.

RELATED: BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas State Game

 

The Cougars will wear throwback uniforms from 1996 when they host the Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats (3-0) are averaging 36 points per game in wins over UT Martin, Tulane, and Arizona. Last week, Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 in a non-conference Big 12 matchup. The media preseason poll picked the Wildcats to finish second in the Big 12, while BYU was slated to finish 13th.

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against No. 13 Kansas State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Women’s Soccer Continues Meteoric Rise Up Rankings

The Utah State women's soccer program continued its Cinderella story, rising to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll after opening the season unranked.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jersey Numbers For BYU Basketball Newcomers Entering 2024-25 Season

Uniform numbers for the BYU basketball roster in year one under Kevin Young.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6

Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Salt Lake Bruin Eddy Alvarez Enters Playoff Chase With New York Mets

There's not much that Eddy Alvarez can't achieve when he puts his mind to it. A Summer and Winter Olympic medalist, Alvarez has clawed his way back to pro baseball's highest level for a New York Mets team with playoff aspirations.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coach Compares K-State QB Avery Johnson To NFL Star

BYU gears up to take on one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 5

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Kansas State Wildcats