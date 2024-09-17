How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Kansas State Wildcats

PROVO, Utah— After two weeks on the road, BYU looks to remain undefeated as it hosts the thirteenth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Conference opener for both programs.

BYU Cougars vs. No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State travels to Provo, Utah, for the first regular season game between these programs since 1977. BYU vs. K-State kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

These two programs will face off for the first time since the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day 1997. The Cougars prevailed in a battle of mountain cats, with current Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-15 BYU win. The all-time series is deadlocked at four games apiece.

The Cougars will wear throwback uniforms from 1996 when they host the Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats (3-0) are averaging 36 points per game in wins over UT Martin, Tulane, and Arizona. Last week, Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 in a non-conference Big 12 matchup. The media preseason poll picked the Wildcats to finish second in the Big 12, while BYU was slated to finish 13th.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against No. 13 Kansas State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

