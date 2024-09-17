On the Site:
Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 5

Sep 17, 2024, 12:30 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week was Maple Mountain High School running back Eli Mauga.

Utah County Player of the Week – Eli Mauga, RB (Maple Mountain)

Maple Mountain opened Region 7 play with a 35-17 victory Friday night on the road at Cedar Valley High School. The Eagles took a 7-0 lead early as Mauga rumbled into the end zone from 12 yards out. Cedar Valley then seized control of the contest, scoring all 17 of their points. Easton Kojima scored a touchdown to snap the Aviators’ run as the teams went to the locker room. Cedar Valley held a 17-14 lead at halftime over Maple Mountain.

Mauga and the Golden Eagles came alive in the second half. They scored 21 points in the third quarter to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Eli Mauga completed his hat trick of touchdowns with 40 and 37-yard runs to cap the scoring on the night for Maple Mountain. The Eagles began region play 1-0 and pushed their overall record to 5-0 on the season. Mauga finished the game with 232 yards rushing on 24 carries while also catching two passes for 25 yards. He also helped contribute to a second-half shutout of Cedar Valley by tallying two tackles on defense.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

