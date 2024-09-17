On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

INSTAGRAM

Utah’s resorts receive 1st snow of the season. What does it mean for this winter?

Sep 17, 2024, 1:14 PM

Snowbird's trams move through fresh snowfall at the resort Tuesday morning. Utah's first mountain s...

Snowbird's trams move through fresh snowfall at the resort Tuesday morning. Utah's first mountain snow of the season fell with a storm that passed through the state Tuesday morning (Snowbird Resort)

(Snowbird Resort)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Utah’s first snow of the season has indeed arrived.
Alta Ski Area’s webcams showed a healthy dusting of snow near the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon, especially by Sugarloaf Peak, on Tuesday morning. Snowbird also posted a video of freshly fallen snow in the canyon, while Brighton Mountain Resort celebrated its first snow of the season as well, in nearby Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“Woot. Let’s hope the first layers go down solid,” wrote one ski enthusiast in response to social media posts about this first snow, summarizing most of the reaction from the skiing and snowboarding community.
KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the snow line ended up about where it was projected, impacting many mountain areas at 9,000 feet elevation or higher, including mountains in southern Utah, like Eagle Point Resort in Beaver.

When snow typically returns

This year’s first mountain snow fell slightly later into the new season than last year when the state’s mountains received a decent amount of snow from a cold Labor Day storm. However, it’s fairly par for the course, says KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.
For instance, the first snow in Utah’s mountains two years ago came on Sept. 16.
Mountain communities like Alta typically receive about 2.7 inches of snow in September, based on National Weather Service data dating back to 2000. During that span, there were times it never snowed in September, but in several instances, at least a trace of snow fell in early to mid-September.
Utah’s high elevations once received a trace of snow as early as Aug. 10 in 2003, and, in 2006, Alta received 11 inches of snow from a Sept. 16 storm.
The National Weather Service has tracked Salt Lake City weather data since 1874. Nov. 8 is the average first snowfall date over that time, representing about the first time snow typically returns to the valleys.
But Tuesday also marks the 59th anniversary Alta received its earliest first snowfall on record. A little over 2 inches of snow fell within Utah’s capital from a storm on Sept. 17, 1965.

What does it mean for this winter?

An early first snowfall date doesn’t mean anything about what type of winter Utah will have.
“This does not have any correlation to what kind of snow season we’re looking at,” Johnson said. “Nonetheless, nice to see the snow this early.”
It’s still very unclear what type of winter Utah will have after the state ended up with back-to-back above-normal snowpack collections the past two winters.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction projects a La Niña oceanic pattern will return this winter, which doesn’t mean much in terms of Utah’s long-range forecast. La Niña generally produces wetter conditions in the Pacific Northwest and drier conditions in the Southwest, but Utah is typically caught in between with varying levels of precipitation success.
For example, its last La Niña winter produced a record-breaking 30-inch snowpack. The two years before that were also La Niña winters, where the state topped out at 12.1 and 12 inches of snow water equivalent, respectively — about 4 inches below the median statewide peak.
The center’s early season projections list most of Utah as having slightly greater odds for below-normal precipitation this winter, while northern Utah is listed as having “equal chances.” This means there’s no clear signal whether wetter, drier, or near-normal conditions will emerge between Dec. 1 of this year and Feb. 28, 2025.
It isn’t the agency’s final winter projection, though, which is typically expected by mid-November.
Another productive winter would be beneficial for Utah beyond the outdoor recreation opportunities for which the state is known. About 95% of the state’s water supply is tied to its snowpack collection and snowmelt processes.

KSL 5 TV Live

Instagram

A Utah family arrived to their home in Orem to find the place a mess, looking like a crime scene. T...

Mary Culbertson and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Utah family arrives home to find deer ‘breaking and entering’

A Utah family arrived home to a mess. They expected to find a robber or worse in the house, but instead found a deer.

4 days ago

A plum of smoke created by the Airport Fire rises over a mountain top Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in a...

Eugene Garcia and Olga R. Rodriguez Associated Press

Cool weather forecast offers hope in battling intense Southern California blaze

Several days of triple-digit temperatures have stoked a wildfire in Southern California that burned so hot it created its own thunderstorm-like weather systems.

7 days ago

Helper Museum reported a historic miner's hat missing, and likely stolen after Labor Day in 2024....

Mary Culbertson

Historic miner’s hat stolen from Helper Museum

A miner's hat on display at Helper Museum was reported missing, and likely stolen after Labor Day.

12 days ago

...

Mary Culbertson

Semitruck fire causes complete I-80 closure at Parleys Canyon exit

A semitruck that caught fire on I-80 stopped all lanes of traffic near the exit of Parleys Canyon on Labor Day.

15 days ago

The city of Helper after a storm caused hail and flooding...

Andrew Adams

‘A crazy freak storm’; Carbon County cleaning up after weekend hail damage, flooding

Cleanup efforts are still underway after a massive storm caused golf ball-sized hail and damaging flooding.

21 days ago

A mountain lion captured on a home ring camera in Lehi on Monday Aug. 26, 2024. (Lehi City Police D...

Mary Culbertson and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

Mountain lion spotted on home camera in Lehi overnight; caution advised

A mountain lion was spotted on a home camera in Lehi prowling in a front yard in the middle of the night early Monday.

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Utah’s resorts receive 1st snow of the season. What does it mean for this winter?