LOCAL NEWS

Midway boy highlighted in Times Square by National Down Syndrome Society

Sep 17, 2024, 2:10 PM | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 5:38 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  — A Midway family traveled to the Big Apple early in September to watch a big screen in Times Square as it showed photos of their son Ian Schreyer.

Ian’s adorable photo was part of a one-hour video presentation at Times Square highlighting people with Down syndrome all over the U.S. and in other parts of the world. Ian’s dad, Andy Schreyer described what it was like being in New York City and seeing people’s reactions.

Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer; KSL TV)

“I feel like it was really surreal to see his photo on the jumbotron and have everybody there kinda shouting and excited about it,” he said.

The National Down Syndrome Society chose Ian’s photo out of 3,000 entries.

Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer) Young Ian Schreyer of Midway, Utah traveled with his parents to the Big Apple to watch his picture display in Times Square. (Courtesy: Andy Schreyer)

Andy Schreyer and his wife Annie Schreyer said they were first scared when they learned of their son’s diagnosis. But as they adjusted to his needs, Andy Schreyer said he brings them so much joy.

“He is the most loving and has the most sparkly personality,” he said. “Everything about Ian just radiates happiness and sunshine.”

The Schreyers also took part in the Buddy Walk at Central Park while they were there. The couple said they were thankful to celebrate there with other families like theirs.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the Schreyer family was from Magna. It has since been corrected to reflect the family is from Midway.

