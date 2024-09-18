On the Site:
Abravanel Hall stays as is, leaders vow as Downtown SLC plans get legislative approval

Sep 17, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A legislative committee tasked with approving the plans to renovate the Delta Center and revitalize the two blocks east moved forward Tuesday when it got unanimous approval from a legislative committee.

The Capital Zone Revitalization Committee gave the thumbs up to both the project area and the participation agreement, a contract between Smith Entertainment Group and Salt Lake City that outlines a host of agreed-upon “public benefits” in exchange for the half-percent sales tax increase.

But the fate of Abravanel Hall is taking center stage. County leaders, the Smith Entertainment Group, and legislators vowed the hall would be preserved and are planning renovations.

“We want the symphony to thrive for the next 50 years and beyond. And I’m committed, as I have been from day one, to keeping the hall as it is (and) where it is. We have a plan to do so,” said County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Wilson said renovating the Salt Palace Convention Center was also key part of that plan.

“By doing so, we’re going to increase revenue, fill more hotel rooms and enhance the visitor experience,” she said.

Negotiations continue with Smith Entertainment Group for the blocks where Abravanel Hall, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Salt Palace Convention Center currently sit. Leaders are still working out what designs look like and how they get funded. The county owns each of those buildings, so the decision is theirs on what to do with them and how to pay for them.

“We’re all united in our goal of preserving Abravanel Hall as is,” Smith Entertainment Group executive and principal on the project, Mike Maughan, said. “And thanks to the creativity, determination of great architects, engineers and planners, we’re on track to do that.”

One public commenter pushed for guarantees, asking the county, city and other leads to publicly state they wouldn’t tear down the hall, that it wasn’t in the way of planned plaza space, and whether it could become designated as a historic landmark to guarantee its protections.

In response, Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, vowed to put in writing that Abravanel Hall will be preserved as part of their recommendations for Salt Lake City to give final approval.

In addition to the hall, legislators on the committee also raised concerns about public safety and homelessness in the area.

The committee did not make any of their approval conditional, meaning Salt Lake City doesn’t have to implement any of its changes in order for them to sign off.

The next steps include a vote on final approval of the contract by the Salt Lake City Council, and a vote on the potential sales tax increase. The council has until the end of the year to do that.

A representative for the council did not have specifics on when that vote might happen but said they’d likely do both votes the same night.

