Locals In MLB: Former Salt Lake Bruin Eddy Alvarez Enters Playoff Chase With New York Mets

Sep 17, 2024, 1:55 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK CITY – There’s not much that Eddy Alvarez can’t accomplish when he puts his mind to it. A Summer and Winter Olympic medalist, Alvarez has clawed his way back to pro baseball’s highest level for a New York Mets team with playoff aspirations. After spending most of the season with Boston’s Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, the Mets acquired Alvarez from the Red Sox on September 9 and assigned him to the big league roster.

The former Salt Lake Community College baseball star played his first MLB game since 2022 when he played 14 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Recovers From Alarming Moment To Record 5th Save

Alvarez has appeared in five games with the Mets, making two starts at second base. The speedster is still looking for his first base hit.

New York is second in the National League East, trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by eight games. The Mets (82-68) hold the third and final NL Wild Card spot, leading the Atlanta Braves by one game with 12 games left.

About Eddy Alvarez

The Miami, Florida native joined the SLCC baseball team in 2011. Initially a walk-on, Alvarez hit .303 for the Bruins after earning the starting shortstop position. His time with SLCC was limited due to injuries from his speed-skating career.

The 34-year-old former Olympic speed skater is one of three Americans to win a Winter and Summer Olympics medal. Alvarez won a silver medal in Sochi’s 5,000-meter speed skating relay in 2014. Two years later, Alvarez was the U.S. flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies in the 2016 Tokyo Games before winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. baseball team.

Alvarez split 2023 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox Triple-A franchises, playing 64 games and hitting .283. He made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on August 5, 2020.

2024 MLB Stats: 5 Games | .000 BA | K 

2024 MiLB Stats: 115 Games | .247 BA | 94 Hits | 26 2B | 18 HR | 77 RBI | 18 SB | 32 BB | 109 Ks | 49 BBs

2023 Stats: .283 BA | 7 HR | 31 RBI | 17 SB

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

