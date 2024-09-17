KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 6 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 6 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 6

Dropped out of Top 25: Mountain Ridge Sentinels (#20), Springville Red Devils (#22), Bingham Miners (#23), Alta Hawks (#25).

25. Olympus Titans, 2-3, 1-1 Region 6 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 8 Brighton, 13-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 19 East on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

24. Green Canyon Wolves, 4-1, 1-1 Region 11 (#17)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 12 Ridgeline, 39-21.

Next Up: @ Logan on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

23. Layton Lancers, 4-1 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. West Jordan, 24-17.

Next Up: vs. Fremont on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

22. Richfield Wildcats, 5-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Kanab, 41-27.

Next Up: vs. Juab on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

21. Viewmont Vikings, 4-1, 1-1 Region 5 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Northridge, 24-13.

Next Up: @ Woods Cross on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

20. Spanish Fork Dons, 4-1, 2-0 Region 8 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at Mountain View, 42-14.

Next Up: vs. Salem Hills on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

19. East Leopards, 3-2, 1-0 Region 6 (#19)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Valor Christian (CO), 30-14.

Next Up: @ No. 25 Olympus on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

18. Bountiful Redhawks, 4-1, 1-1 Region 5 (#14)

Previous Result: Win at Bonneville, 35-19.

Next Up: vs. No. 15 Northridge on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

17. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 5-0 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Cedar Valley, 35-17.

Next Up: vs. Wasatch on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

16. Weber Warriors, 4-1 (#15)

Previous Result: Win at Granger, 28-19.

Next Up: vs. No. 8 Davis on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

15. Northridge Knights, 5-0, 2-0 Region 5 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at No. 16 Viewmont, 24-13.

Next Up: @ No. 18 Bountiful on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

14. West Panthers, 2-3, 2-0 Region 6 (#18)

Previous Result: Win at No. 25 Alta, 36-31.

Next Up: vs. Rigby (ID) on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

13. Brighton Bengals, 4-1, 1-1 Region 6 (#8)

Previous Result: Loss at Olympus, 13-0.

Next Up: @ Skyline on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

12. American Fork Cavemen, 2-3 (#10)

Previous Result: Loss at Liberty (NV), 16-15.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Lehi on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

11. Park City Miners, 5-0, 2-0 Region 10 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Murray, 42-24.

Next Up: @ Stansbury on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

10. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 5-0, 1-0 Region 11 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at No. 17 Green Canyon, 39-21.

Next Up: @ Bear River on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

9. Morgan Trojans, 5-0 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. Kearns, 65-0.

Next Up: @ Juan Diego on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

8. Davis Darts, 4-1 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Taylorsville, 44-7.

Next Up: @ No. 16 Weber on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

7. Skyridge Falcons, 3-2 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 3 Corner Canyon, 38-28.

Next Up: vs. Westlake on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

6. Roy Royals, 5-0, 2-0 Region 5 (#7)

Previous Result: Win at Box Elder, 37-10.

Next Up: @ Bonneville on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

5. Orem Tigers, 5-0, 1-0 Region 7 (#6)

Previous Result: Win at Wasatch, 37-0.

Next Up: @ Sky View on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 2-2, 1-0 Region 7 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 22 Springville, 45-0.

Next Up: Bye Week

3. Corner Canyon Chargers, 4-1 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at No. 4 Skyridge, 38-28.

Next Up: @ Mountain Ridge on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

2. Lehi Pioneers, 4-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win at Herriman, 31-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 American Fork on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

1. Lone Peak Knights, 4-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Loss at Centennial (CA), 49-35.

Next Up: vs. Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Weber High School, where the Warriors will host the Davis Darts. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 20. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

Follow @kslsports