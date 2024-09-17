Jersey Numbers For BYU Basketball Newcomers Entering 2024-25 Season

On the Site:
Sep 17, 2024, 3:04 PM

PROVO, Utah – The much-anticipated BYU basketball season tips off in seven weeks.

Training camp for Kevin Young’s first BYU squad starts next Tuesday, September 24. As the season quickly approaches, BYU released an updated roster, which gives us a glimpse at the official jersey numbers for the newcomers.

BYU has seven newcomers on the roster, headlined by true freshman guard Egor Demin.

The 6-foot-9 star from Russia will wear No. 3 at BYU.

Uniform numbers for BYU newcomers in 2024-25

Here is the entire list of jersey numbers for BYU’s seven newcomers.

  • Mawot Mag – No. 0
  • Elijah Crawford – No. 2
  • Egor Demin – No. 3
  • Brody Kozlowski – No. 4
  • Kanon Catchings – No. 6
  • Keba Keita – No. 13
  • Max Triplett – No. 20

Freshman Kanon Catchings’s choice of number six for his jersey is notable. He will be the first player since the 1950s to wear a jersey with a number above five.

Last season, the NCAA granted players the right to wear uniform numbers that exceed five (e.g., 6, 16, 27, 38, 49, etc.).

Catchings posted a picture of his royal blue BYU uniform with the No. 6 on his Instagram stories.

Keba Keita was seen wearing the No. 5 during one-hour summer practice sessions, but he’s returning to the same number he wore at the University of Utah, No. 13.

The official roster did not list BYU commits Mihailo Boskovic or Khadim Mboup as of Tuesday.

Jersey numbers for returning BYU basketball players

BYU’s returning personnel will wear the same uniform numbers as last season. Those players include:

  • Trey Stewart – No. 1
  • Townsend Tripple – No. 12
  • Richie Saunders – No. 15
  • Trevin Knell – No. 21
  • Dawson Baker – No. 25
  • Dallin Hall – No. 30
  • Fousseyni Traore – No. 45
  • Jared McGregor – No. 51

BYU opens the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, November 5, against Central Arkansas at the Marriott Center.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

