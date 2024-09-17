Utah State Women’s Soccer Continues Meteoric Rise Up Rankings

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State women’s soccer program continued its Cinderella story, rising to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll after opening the season unranked. The program’s ascent matches the school’s highest ranking in any sport since 1960.

The Aggies put an exclamation point on their dominating run through the Beehive State, rallying to beat the Weber State Wildcats 4-2 on Sunday, September 15. USU outscored in-state opponents 11-3 while beating Utah, BYU, Utah Valley, and Weber State.

Utah State joins a trio of women’s soccer powerhouses (No. 1 Stanford, No. 6 Auburn & No. 20 Kentucky) that remain perfect in 2024. USU gained 16 points over last week’s poll and finished with 143 points.

13th in the first NCAA women’s soccer RPI rankings, the Aggies have beaten five top-100 RPI teams.

Utah State averages 3.6 goals per game, outscoring opponents 29-6 this season. Diamond Summer and Tess Werts lead the team with four goals each. Five Aggies have three or more goals, while four players have 3+ assists, led by Bizzy Arevalo’s five helpers.

Sophomore goalkeeper Shay Kercher-Pratt is 6-0 in seven starts. The Broomfield, Colorado native has allowed five goals. Backup keeper Cora Brendle is 2-0 with one goal against in three appearances.

Utah State returns to Chuck & Gloria Bell Field on Thursday, September 19, to face the Washington State Cougars (3-3-2). Kickoff is at 4 p.m. MT.

