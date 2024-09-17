On Voter Registration Day, here’s how you can register to vote

SALT LAKE CITY — Sept. 17 is National Voter Registration Day, and this year, the day comes before a hotly contested election day.

With a national election just over a month and a half away, the time frame is narrowing to register to vote in the 2024 elections.

The Utah Democratic Party launched a website on Tuesday, allowing voters to check their registration status and learn more about Democrats running for office in their area. Republicans can visit Vote.gop.

Resources such as vote.gov are also available to the public, with a breakdown for each state on how to start and update voter registration, as well as specific deadlines for each state. Citizens can check their voter registration status there.

Utah’s online and by-mail voter registration services have a deadline of Oct. 25, but the in-person registration deadline is a touch more lax, with an election-day deadline. This year, that is Nov. 5.

Anybody looking to obtain their voter registration needs to be a United States citizen, a resident of Utah for at least one month before an election, and 18 years old on or before the day of the election.

In-person voters are also required to present identification while voting, including one form of photo identification, including but not limited to a driver’s license, concealed carry permit, or passport.

Voters can also provide two identification forms that don’t include a picture but could otherwise prove residency. These forms include but are not limited to, utility bills, birth certificates, paychecks, or a valid fishing license.