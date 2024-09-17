On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

OceanGate’s former operations director says maker of ill-fated Titan submersible was ‘all smoke and mirrors’

Sep 17, 2024, 3:39 PM

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submers...

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAY SANCHEZ AND GRAHAM HURLEY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) David Lochridge, a former director of marine exploration for OceanGate who expressed safety concerns about the ill-fated Titan submersible, said Tuesday that company culture was centered on “making money” and “very little in the way of science.”

Testifying on the second day of a US Coast Guard body probing the vessel’s implosion in June 2023, which killed all five people on board, Lochridge said his responsibility was to ensure the safety of all crew, clients and training pilots but that he felt more “like a show pony” because no one else was qualified as a pilot.

“It was all smoke and mirrors,” he said of the way the company operated. “All the social media that you see about all these past expeditions. They always had issues with their expeditions.”

The Titan submersible sent its final message just six seconds before it lost contact with the surface during its dive to the Titanic, according to testimony on the first day of a two-week hearing held by the Marine Board of Investigation tasked with reviewing the tragedy. The mother ship, the Polar Prince, then lost track of the vessel.

A lawsuit by the family of one of the victims has claimed the message, sent about 90 minutes into the vessel’s dive, was an indication the crew might have known something was wrong and were trying to abort the mission.

CNN has reached out to representatives for OceanGate for comment on Tuesday’s testimony.

Lochridge described a 2018 report in which he expressed safety concerns over OceanGate operations and said that “there was no way I was signing off on this.” He said he had “no confidence whatsoever” in the construction of the submersible.

But Lochridge said leadership dismissed his concerns, choosing instead to focus completing the Titanic mission as soon as possible.

“Anytime I would give my displeasure about what was happening, my disapproval – that’s probably the best word … I was dismissed,” he said Tuesday. “Everybody knew from the engineering team, I mean I spoke to every single one of them, all these children coming straight out of the university, some hadn’t even been to the university yet … None of them were experienced submersible operators. There was no experience across the board within that organization.”

His testimony before the Marine Board of Investigation came a day after testimony of former employees of OceanGate – the company based in Everett, Washington that developed and operated the 23,000-pound submersible, charging about $250,000 per ticket. The company has faced mounting scrutiny of its operations amid reports of safety concerns. Former employees painted a picture of a company that cut corners in its haste to embark on missions with a poorly designed submersible.

“They wanted to be able to qualify a pilot in a day, someone who had never sat in a submersible. They wanted people to basically come in, get checked out as pilots and be able to take passengers down in the sub,” said Lochridge, who said he was eventually fired in 2018 after raising the alarm over safety issues.

He added, “Anytime you’re going in a sub, the most important thing is going home safe to your families, not going on making money and pushing the envelope. … Don’t take risks that are unnecessary with faulty – and I mean faulty, deficient equipment.”

The Marine Board of Investigation, the highest level of inquiry by the Coast Guard, was convened within days of the submersible’s disappearance and tasked with reviewing the cause of the tragedy and offering recommendations, including about potential civil penalties and criminal prosecution.

The submersible lost contact with its mother ship during its dive to the Titanic on June 18, 2023. When it failed to resurface, an international search and rescue mission unfolded in the remote waters several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Ultimately, authorities concluded the vessel had suffered a “catastrophic implosion” – a sudden inward collapse caused by immense pressure. Debris from the submersible was found on the sea floor several hundred yards from the Titanic, and authorities recovered “presumed human remains” believed to belong to the victims.

Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of the vessel’s operator; businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood; businessman Hamish Harding; and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet were all killed.

When the investigation is complete, the US Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board will each conduct an independent analysis and complete reports, said Jason Neubauer, the chair of the Marine Board of Investigation. He cautioned additional hearings could be held in the future, and he would not provide an estimated timeline for the conclusion of the investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Hezbollah militants take part in a military exercise with armed drones in Aaramta village in the Je...

Wyatte Grantham-Phillips, Michael Biesecker, Sarah El Deeb and Sarah Parvini, Associated Press

Here’s whats known about the remote-explosive attack in Lebanon and Syria

In what appears to be a sophisticated attack, pagers used by members of Hezbollah exploded almost simultaneously on Tuesday.

31 minutes ago

FILE - A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta bans Russia state media outlets over ‘foreign interference’

Meta is banning Russia state media organization from its social media company platforms, alleging that the outlets used deceptive tactics to amplify Moscow’s propaganda.

1 hour ago

Smoke rises from fire in the environmentally protected area of Brasilia National Park during the dr...

ELÉONORE HUGHES, Associated Press

Brazilian firefighters battle national park wildfire that is enveloping Brasilia in smoke

Firefighters have battled flames spreading through a national park in Brazil in the latest wildfire in the country which is experiencing an historic drought.

6 hours ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Brian Fung, CNN

TikTok just had the most important two hours of its life

A trio of federal judges on Monday began discussions on who really controls TikTok’s magical algorithm — the US-based company that runs the app or its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

1 day ago

Russian troops march during the Victory Day military parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9,...

Christian Edwards and Anna Chernova, CNN

Putin orders Russia to boost size of army to 2.4 million by adding 180,000 troops

The Russian president has ordered the country’s military to increase its number of troops by 180,000, the third time he has expanded its ranks since launching his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

1 day ago

Drone footage of a sewage treatment plant in the Privoz district in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Sept...

Niamh Kennedy, CNN

At least 10 killed in floods as a month’s worth of rain pounds central Europe

At least 10 people have been killed in some of the worst floods to hit central Europe in decades as Storm Boris sweeps through the region.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

OceanGate’s former operations director says maker of ill-fated Titan submersible was ‘all smoke and mirrors’