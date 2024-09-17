On the Site:
Breeze Airways announces new flights out of Provo to Washington Dulles

Sep 17, 2024, 4:03 PM

(Breeze Airways)...

(Breeze Airways)

(Breeze Airways)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PROVO People flying out of Provo Airport will have one more destination to choose from later this year.

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday that it will begin offering service to Washington Dulles International Airport on Oct. 1.

Service will be available three days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. This is the first time service to Washington Dulles has been offered from Provo, according to a release from the airline. 

Earlier this year, the airline announced service from Provo to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The airline also provides service to San Francisco as well as destinations in Southern California.

Eventually, the airport will have international destinations for passengers to select from.

The airline began service in May 2021.

For more information on the airline, click here.

