OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Little Cottonwood Canyon designated as historic recreational climbing area, first in US

Sep 17, 2024, 4:20 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Red Pine and White Pine trails in Little Cottonwood Canyon. October 2023. (Konda Quinton)...

Red Pine and White Pine trails in Little Cottonwood Canyon. October 2023. (Konda Quinton)

(Konda Quinton)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — Little Cottonwood Canyon became America’s first recreational climbing area to be listed in the National Register of Historical Places.

On Aug. 5, lower Little Cottonwood Canyon was listed in the National Register of Historical Places, celebrating the ongoing legacy of the landscape.

“Recognizing the historical value of Little Cottonwood Canyon climbing and its surrounding landscape elevates the need to protect and preserve this special place in the hearts and minds of Utahns and the many people who visit our state,” Julia Geisler with the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance said in a release.

The climbers alliance said the climbing area’s period of significance lasted from 1962-1974, when the Alpenbock Climbing Club established the first recorded climbing route during a time when knowledge was passed by word of mouth.

The Alpenbock Climbing Club is credited as being the country’s first mountain search and rescue unit, establishing routes in the canyon and beyond.

“In the area of recreation, the district is significant for its contributions to the development of early rock climbing, the establishment of “classic” climbing routes, the pioneering of hard-rock climbing technology, and the fostering of local enthusiasm for climbing as an outdoor activity,” the climber’s alliance said, citing the area’s unique granite formations have remained unchanged since 1962.

The climbers alliance nominated the climbing area after the Utah Department of Transportation announced a plan to build a gondola in the canyon. A spokesperson with the American West Center at the University of Utah told KSL the new historic designation won’t stop plans for the gondola, which would involve the removal of two climbing boulders.

KSL reported, however, that the canyon’s new status adds weight to its climbing history and cultural significance.

Little Cottonwood Canyon’s historic title will be formally recognized on Sept. 25, when the public is invited to hike along the one-mile Alpenbock Loop Trail from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The Alpenbock Loop Trail and Historic climbing area location. (Salt Lake Climbers Alliance)

Outdoors & Recreation

