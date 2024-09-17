Solar power jobs census shows increase in Utah workforce

SALT LAKE CITY — The Interstate Renewable Energy Council’s National Solar Jobs Census found that solar power jobs in Utah grew 4% in 2023.

The IREC said that during the census period, Utah gained 325 jobs and reached 7,634 statewide.

Additionally, solar power jobs across the United States increased by 6%. Nearly all American states saw an increase in solar power employment opportunities.

“This year’s Solar Jobs Census found a record number of Americans working in solar energy and battery storage,” said IREC President and CEO Larry Sherwood.

Sherwood attributed the increase in jobs to federal policies related to renewable energy.

“Federal policies like the Inflation Reduction Act are helping drive a historic level of clean energy deployment and job creation,” said Sherwood.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, the Inflation Reduction Act included $369 billion in funding to help combat climate change. President Joe Biden signed it into law on August 16, 2022.

Diversity in solar power jobs

In addition to an overall increase in solar power jobs, there was also growth in employment diversity.

“The percentages of women, Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), and other diverse groups in the solar industry have improved in recent years,” read the press release.

Census-period interviews with industry representatives found that companies are using a number of recruiting strategies to increase the diversity of their workforce.

Solar energy struggles

The census also found there is additional room for growth in the solar industry.

A review of the census found that 29% of solar industry employers say it’s difficult to hire qualified employees.

Specifically, the press release said that interview participants expressed difficulty in hiring electricians and engineers. Qualified battery and energy storage experts were also hard to find.

According to the press release, apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs can help solar firms find skilled and diverse job candidates and retain employees.