Miami Dolphins Sign Tyler Huntley After Placing Tua Tagovailoa On IR

MIAMI, Florida – With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa headed to injured reserve with a concussion, the Miami Dolphins needed a quarterback. Enter Baltimore Raven practice squad QB Tyler Huntley.

On Tuesday, September 17, the Dolphins announced that they had placed Tagovailoa on injured reserve and signed the former Utah quarterback off the Ravens practice squad.

Skylar Thompson is expected to be the Dolphins signal-caller this weekend when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 22. 2023 New York Jets QB Tim Boyle remains on the Dolphins practice squad, with Huntley signed to the active roster.

Huntley had been on the Ravens practice squad since being released by the Cleveland Browns just before the start of the regular season.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016 to 2019.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent most of his time in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson’s backup but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named an alternate to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason.

