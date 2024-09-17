On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

A bewildered seal found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale

Sep 17, 2024, 4:44 PM | Updated: 4:45 pm

This photo provided by Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildfire Tours shows a seal in the mouth of a humpbac...

This photo provided by Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildfire Tours shows a seal in the mouth of a humpback whale on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in the waters off of Anacortes, Wash. (Brooke Casanova/Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildfire Tours via AP)

(Brooke Casanova/Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildfire Tours via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — It’s a good thing seals aren’t on a humpback whale’s menu.

A photograph by a whale-watching naturalist captured a seemingly bewildered seal in the mouth of a humpback whale after the giant marine mammal accidentally gulped it last Thursday in the waters off Anacortes, Washington.

The food mix-up began while a Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildfire Tours boat spotted birds flying over a school of fish and a humpback whale swimming toward it, Captain Tyler McKeen said. He said the humpback then used a lunging feeding technique, where the whale opens its mouth wide and takes in small fish and water. But instead of remaining underwater afterward to filter through its baleen, it surfaced and began opening and closing its mouth.

After the whale went back underwater, photographs and videos were checked by whale watchers.

“It only took a couple of seconds for everybody to pull up the frames and zoom in,” McKeen said. “That’s when we saw the seal. It was a funny, funny moment for everybody. I mean, it probably wasn’t that funny for the seal.”

A photograph by Brooke Casanova shows the seal, which presumably was also hunting the fish, emerging from the bottom of the whale’s mouth. McKeen recorded a phone video where the seal is getting flushed out.

“I’m guessing that this situation probably happens every once in a while just because there’s lots of other stuff that eat these fish too,” McKeen said.

Humpback whales visit the Salish Sea, the inland waters between British Columbia and Washington state, during their migrations. Humpback whales were hunted to local extinction in these waters, but over the last 25 years, their numbers have recovered and are now routinely seen in whale-watching tours, McKeen said.

He added the whale that accidentally gulped the seal is known as “Big Mama” because she has been seen with seven different calves over the years.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta bans Russia state media outlets over ‘foreign interference’

Meta is banning Russia state media organization from its social media company platforms, alleging that the outlets used deceptive tactics to amplify Moscow’s propaganda.

1 hour ago

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submers...

Ray Sanchez and Graham Hurley, CNN

OceanGate’s former operations director says maker of ill-fated Titan submersible was ‘all smoke and mirrors’

David Lochridge, a former director of marine exploration for OceanGate who expressed safety concerns about the ill-fated Titan submersible, said Tuesday that company culture was centered on “making money” and “very little in the way of science.”

1 hour ago

FILE: The Instagram app logo is displayed on an iPhone on Aug. 3, 2016, in London, England. (Photo...

Mary Culbertson

Meta launches ‘teen accounts’ with new protections after harmful accusations

Meta announced a new implementation of "teen accounts" on its platform after facing scrutiny by lawmakers for not protecting children on its platform.

5 hours ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Brian Fung, CNN

TikTok just had the most important two hours of its life

A trio of federal judges on Monday began discussions on who really controls TikTok’s magical algorithm — the US-based company that runs the app or its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

1 day ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Starliner astronaut: We ‘ran out of time’ to return on Boeing spacecraft

The two NASA astronauts who piloted the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule — and were left behind on the space station as the beleaguered spacecraft returned to Earth — took questions on Friday for the first time in weeks.

4 days ago

FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Instit...

Emma Benson

‘You don’t want to wait’: Doctors urge Utahns get updated COVID-19 vaccine

Respiratory virus season is fast approaching, which means an uptick in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases. But there are vaccines that can protect you against all three of these diseases, including a new COVID-19 vaccine.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

A bewildered seal found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale