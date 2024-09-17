On the Site:
Green Bay Packers Sign Former BYU Running Back Chris Brooks To Active Roster

Sep 17, 2024, 4:55 PM

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – An injury to MarShawn Lloyd opened up a 53-man roster spot for former BYU football running back Chris Brooks with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers signed Brooks to their active roster on Tuesday, September 17.

Brooks signed with the Miami Dolphins on May 12, 2023. He played in nine games as a rookie, gaining 106 yards on 19 carries. He was initially signed to the Packers practice squad after being released by the Dolphins during the 2024 training camp.

Green Bay heads to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Titans on Sunday, September 22.

About Chris Brooks

Before his college career, Brooks was a standout player at El Camino High School. The Oceanside, California native attended the University of California, Berkeley, playing for the Golden Bears from 2018-21.

In his final season at California, Brooks rushed the ball 116 times for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

During his four seasons with the Bears, Brooks carried the ball 382 times for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. Brooks made 50 catches for 345 yards and seven touchdowns out of the backfield. Brooks averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a member of the Bears. He played in 41 games for Cal.

RELATED: Miami Dolphins Place RB Chris Brooks On Injured Reserve

Brooks transferred to BYU following the 2021 season.

Brooks was an alternate captain during his lone season with the Cougars. The senior stood out on BYU’s offense, tallying 817 yards and six touchdowns on 130 rushes. He also hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards.

During BYU’s New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU, he ran the ball 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Brooks appeared in 11 games for the Cougars, including eight starts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry as a member of BYU’s football program.

Follow Locals In The NFL With KSL Sports

For over five years, KSL Sports has covered all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you updated on how the locals perform on the highest stage.

Check out our Locals In The NFL coverage, from highlights to trades and other breaking news here.

