United Auto Workers union will vote on strike against Stellantis

CNN — United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain said Tuesday the union plans to hold strike authorization votes against Stellantis because the automaker is failing to live up to guarantees it made in the 2023 labor deal it reached with the union at the conclusion of a six-week strike.

In a speech to members Tuesday night, Fain said the union is prepared to hold strike authorization votes at numerous locals that represent Stellantis workers and to have those workers go on strike if the company does not meet union demands.

During the live-streamed speech, Fain said that the union would be “holding strike authorization votes at one or more Stellantis locals. And we will stand united to enforce our contract and save American jobs.”

Strike votes are common when a contract is nearing an end and negotiations on a new deal are beginning.

In the past, the union agreed not to strike during the life of a contract. However, the union won the right in the 2023 agreements with Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford to strike during the contract if there were plant closings or other violations of job protections.

This strike, if it takes place, would be unprecedented.

“We are 100% within our rights and within our power to take strike action if necessary,” he said. “We are prepared to take strike action to make Stellantis keep the promise.”

