On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

White House in August asked Congress to enhance Secret Service funding through election

Sep 17, 2024, 6:17 PM

Members of the Secret Service stand guard as workers put up additional security fencing around the ...

Members of the Secret Service stand guard as workers put up additional security fencing around the White House on July 24 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KAYLA TAUSCHE, CNN


KSLTV.com

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration submitted a special request to congressional committees in August asking for a boost to funding for the US Secret Service in the weeks leading up to and after the 2024 election, according to sources familiar with the matter, warning of “insufficient resources” for the agency if the request isn’t granted.

The Office of Management and Budget submitted the so-called anomaly request, which includes the White House’s proposed additions to the standard contents of a short-term funding bill, after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the sources told CNN.

Congress and the White House are largely expected to negotiate a deal in the coming weeks to fund the government for a period of several months, lasting at least through the election, through a package known as a continuing resolution, or “CR.”

The White House’s funding request, sources said, notes that if the change is not granted, the Secret Service would have “insufficient resources to sustain and enhance protective operations” during that period of time.

A detailed amount of ramped-up spending was not specified in the request, which called instead for more flexible language that allows the Department of Homeland Security to provide funding “at a rate of operations necessary to continue protective and presidential campaign operations during the CR period.”

Federal agencies customarily submit such requests to the Office of Management and Budget ahead of negotiations over short-term government funding. They detail an administration’s desired sidebars to the standard language of a continuing resolution, often serving as a warning that certain programs could be under-resourced if funding stayed at the prior year’s levels, even for a short period of time.

In prior years, the administration has bundled these requests with supplemental funding for disaster relief, Covid-19 and military aid for Ukraine, which made them more politically unpalatable on Capitol Hill.

The language proposed by the Biden administration for enhanced Secret Service funding through the 2024 election has appeared in at least one Republican-sponsored funding bill, lending credence to the belief that such an effort would see bipartisan support on the Hill.

In a radio interview that aired Tuesday, President Joe Biden reiterated his belief that the Secret Service needs more personnel to handle an elevated threat environment for political candidates.

“One of the things is we need more resources,” Biden said. “We need more agents, we need more protection, we need to expand the availability of help.”

Biden described the climate as “up across the board,” describing how increased security had changed his style of campaigning.

“Everything’s frightening,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

The United Auto Workers union will vote on a strike against Stellantis Auto Group....

Chris Isidore, CNN

United Auto Workers union will vote on strike against Stellantis

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain said Tuesday the union plans to hold strike authorization votes against Stellantis.

4 hours ago

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, on July 19. ...

Jean Casarez, CNN

Pivotal witness in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial says she will testify in upcoming retrial

Mimi Haley, a former production assistant on The Weinstein Company’s “Project Runway,” said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to go through it all again.

4 hours ago

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submers...

Ray Sanchez and Graham Hurley, CNN

OceanGate’s former operations director says maker of ill-fated Titan submersible was ‘all smoke and mirrors’

David Lochridge, a former director of marine exploration for OceanGate who expressed safety concerns about the ill-fated Titan submersible, said Tuesday that company culture was centered on “making money” and “very little in the way of science.”

6 hours ago

Exterior view and signage of a Sam's Club location in San Antonio, Texas, USA, on February 5. Sam's...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Sam’s Club will raise pay to catch up with Costco

Sam’s Club will raise pay to incentivize workers to stay with the company — and not jump ship to Costco.

7 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris leaves after speaking to the press following a meeting with Israeli Pr...

Sean Lyngaas, CNN

Microsoft says Russian operatives are ramping up attacks on Harris campaign with fake videos

Microsoft said Tuesday that Russian operatives have in recent weeks intensified their online attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign by producing and disseminating videos promoting “outlandish conspiracy theories” aimed at stoking US racial and political divisions.

8 hours ago

The latest study should be a comfort for caffeine drinkers, but isn't necessarily a sign to start a...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Coffee could be more than a morning pick-me-up, according to new research

A morning cup of coffee may do more than just perk you up, according to new research.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

White House in August asked Congress to enhance Secret Service funding through election