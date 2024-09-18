On the Site:
Colorado City motorcycle crash leaves one dead over the weekend

Sep 17, 2024, 8:00 PM

(Colorado City)...

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An auto-motorcycle crash in Colorado City has left one man dead on Saturday.

A man died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The Hildale and Colorado City police departments issued a press release announcing a joint investigation, stating that the incident occurred on Hildale Street, which runs North-South in both Hildale and Colorado City.

According to the press release, officers were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. By the time officers arrived, witnesses to the crash were performing CPR on the male victim, who was the motorcycle rider.

The release also states that after medical personnel arrived on the scene, the motorcycle rider was evaluated and determined to be dead on arrival.

Police officials have not released the rider’s name. The driver of the vehicle that hit the rider is cooperating with investigative efforts, according to the press release.

Officers did not provide a cause for the crash.

