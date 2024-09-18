On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

How flying direct from Salt Lake can cost you more than a connecting flight to the same destination

Sep 17, 2024, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL  — The McKinley family travels a lot – one or two trips a year, all over the world.

“This year we were just in Turkey, Greece, Italy and Spain,” said Travis McKinley.

While shopping for plane tickets to London next summer, the price really caught his eye.

“They’re super, super expensive,” McKinley said.

To take his extended family of 14 to London, McKinley will have to pony up a total of $45,990. The math on that works out to be $3,285 per ticket.

While lamenting that high cost to a friend in California, he learned not everyone is paying that much.

“(She) kept talking about how she was getting these fares over to Europe for $700, $800,” he said.

Connecting vs. Direct

McKinley, an accountant by profession, felt compelled to crunch the costs of tickets to London departing from several other cities besides Salt Lake.

“I looked at Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Seattle to London,” he said. “And they were all drastically cheaper.”

What really sticks in McKinley’s craw is that the flights he checked got even more “drastically cheaper” when the itinerary included layovers in Salt Lake City. For example, travelers who depart from Seattle and must board a connecting flight to London in Salt Lake pay $1,501. That’s a significant savings over the same plane and same seat on a direct flight from Salt Lake to London – which McKinley priced at $3,285.

Here’s the kicker: If McKinley and his family fly to Seattle from Salt Lake, then back to Salt Lake to connect with the London flight – they’re still going to save about $1,000 per ticket over the direct flight. It’s math that doesn’t make sense to him.

Todd McKinley shows KSL TV’s Matt Gephardt some fares he compared, between a direct flight out of Salt Lake to London versus flights to London with a layover here. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) KSL TV’s Matt Gephardt found the same pricing phenomenon exists for other destinations besides London with flights that connect in Salt Lake City. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV) McKinley says he found travelers can save over $1,500 on a ticket if they depart from Seattle and connect in Salt Lake to London compared to buying a direct ticket from here to London. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) FILE — Travel experts say competition, or the lack of, at a hub airport can drive the costs of a connecting flight vs. taking a direct flight.

“When you’re having to add all the extra costs of fuel, labor, maintenance, food and I’m having to use four extra airplanes to accomplish the same thing,” he said.

And it’s not just London. The KSL Investigators found loads of other examples where Delta travelers coming from other cities and connecting here in Salt Lake can expect to pay less than someone whose trip starts here.

Going to Amsterdam for Valentine’s Day? You can snag a direct flight from Salt Lake for $962. But fliers departing LAX for Amsterdam who then connect in Salt Lake pay $882 – an $80 savings.

Thinking of Paris in November? We found a “comfort” seat for a somewhat uncomfortable $1,739. But if you’re willing to drive to Vegas to board the Paris flight that connects at Salt Lake International, you can save nearly $500.

Competing airlines at a hub airport

McKinley has a message for Delta Air Lines.

“Look, if you’re going to have this – price it fairly for us in Salt Lake,” he requested.

Katy Nastro of Going.com, a website that helps folks find cheaper flights, says she’s not surprised by our findings.

“It really can feel as though you’re being taken advantage,” she said.

One big reason this is happening: Competition.

“The single biggest factor in why we see cheap flights from one particular airport versus another, or on one particular route versus another, is how much competition is there,” Nastro said.

The Salt Lake City International Airport is a Delta hub, which allows the airline to offer a lot of destinations that the other airlines flying in and out of Salt Lake cannot.

McKinley says he found travelers can save over $1,500 on a ticket if they depart from Seattle and connect in Salt Lake to London compared to buying a direct ticket from here to London. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Nastro says, on top of the competition, anytime an airplane leaves with an empty seat, it costs the airline money. That’s especially true on a long, international flight. So, it makes economic sense for Delta to fill seats with fliers coming in from Seattle, rather than letting the flight leave Salt Lake City with empty seats – even if those connecting flights are priced “dramatically cheaper” than the direct flights.

“Being in a hub city can be a benefit if you really enjoy flying on that one particular airline that has the hub there,” said Nastro. “But it also can be a detriment to getting cheap flights”

The KSL Investigators reached out to Delta Air Lines to ask about all of this. A spokesperson said their pricing is based on a customer’s point of origin and their final destination, writing, “Pricing for airfare is driven by supply and demand and is designed to be dynamic.”

Saving money

As for the McKinley family trip to London next summer, Todd McKinley said he’s holding off on booking with the hope the price on direct flights might come down. If it doesn’t, at least they could save $14,000 on airfare by flying to Seattle first to connect in Salt Lake for that flight across the pond.

“It’s kind of like, this is ridiculous” he lamented.

Nastro suggests setting up a price alert for a flight and watching it even after you book. Most airlines, including Delta Air Lines on most of their seats, will let you rebook at the lower fare if it comes down.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Counterfeit car seats can be difficult to spot...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah mother refused refund for unsafe, knock-off car seat

A few weeks back, Intermountain Health held a news conference about so-called “counterfeit car seats.”  It featured Jillian Davis, whose car seat was so below safety standards, the hospital wouldn't even let her take her new baby home in it.

1 day ago

Katie Hass, director for the Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently told KSL TV that her age...

Matt Gephardt

Utah regulators warn all car dealers they’ll enforce state law against deceptive acts

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently sent a letter to every dealer in the state saying it will “investigate” and “enforce” state law requiring car buyers to be treated without “deceptive acts and practices.”

7 days ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

12 days ago

FILE — (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah man fights for full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value

A Utah man fights to get a full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value.

14 days ago

Todd Taylor showing KSL's Matt Gephardt what Google Maps shows as his incorrect address....

Matt Gephardt

When a mapping app gets your address wrong, how do you fix it?

If a mapping app took people to the wrong place, you'd expect them to fix it. But when a Daybreak man couldn't, he decided to Get Gephardt.

22 days ago

A graphic showing the price of a used car in Salt Lake City in 2024....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Older used cars are selling for a premium in Salt Lake

Used cars at least a decade old used to be the epitome of affordability. Now, not as much.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

How flying direct from Salt Lake can cost you more than a connecting flight to the same destination