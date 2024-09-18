Two drivers with minor injuries after pair of school buses crash in Granite School District

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two drivers sustained minor injuries after two school buses crashed into each other in West Valley City, according to Granite School District and West Valley City police.

The district’s spokeswoman Andrea Stringham said there were luckily no students on the buses. While one driver had to be extricated from his bus, only minor injuries were reported, according to police.

However, significant damage was caused to both buses, Stringham said. According to the district, the two drivers collided near the storage area for the buses as one was exiting near 2000 West Parkway Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Contributing: Alexandra Bonilla, KSLNewsRadio