On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Scientists show how pregnancy changes the brain in innumerable ways

Sep 18, 2024, 10:26 AM

woman smiles and holds newborn...

In this photo provided by Liz Chrastil, a neuroscientist with the University of California, Irvine, she her holds her newborn son in May 2020. (Courtesy Liz Chrastil via AP)

(Courtesy Liz Chrastil via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LAURA UNGAR, AP SCIENCE WRITER


Neuroscientist Liz Chrastil got the unique chance to see how her brain changed while she was pregnant and share what she learned in a new study that offers the first detailed map of a woman’s brain throughout gestation.

The transition to motherhood, researchers discovered, affects nearly every part of the brain.

Although the study looks at only one person, it kicks off a large, international research project that aims to scan the brains of hundreds of women and could one day provide clues about disorders like postpartum depression.

“It’s been a very long journey,” said Chrastil, co-author of the paper published Monday in Nature Neuroscience. “We did 26 scans before, during and after pregnancy” and found “some really remarkable things.”

More than 80% of the regions studied had reductions in the volume of gray matter, where thinking takes place. This is an average of about 4% of the brain — nearly identical to a reduction that happens during puberty. While less gray matter may sound bad, researchers said it probably isn’t; it likely reflects the fine-tuning of networks of interconnected nerve cells called “neural circuits” to prepare for a new phase of life.

The team began following Chrastil — who works at the University of California, Irvine, and was 38 years old at the time — shortly before she became pregnant through in vitro fertilization.

During the pregnancy and for two years after she gave birth, they continued doing MRI brain scans and drawing blood to observe how her brain changed as sex hormones like estrogen ebbed and flowed. Some of the changes continued past pregnancy.

“Previous studies had taken snapshots of the brain before and after pregnancy, but we’ve never witnessed the brain in the midst of this metamorphosis,” said co-author Emily Jacobs of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Unlike past studies, this one focused on many inner regions of the brain as well as the cerebral cortex, the outermost layer, said Joseph Lonstein, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at Michigan State University who was not involved in the research. It’s “a good first step to understanding much more about whole-brain changes that could be possible in a woman across pregnancy and postpartum,” he said.

Research in animals has linked some brain changes with qualities that could be helpful when caring for an infant. While the new study doesn’t address what the changes mean in terms of human behavior, Lonstein pointed out that it describes changes in brain areas involved in social cognition, or how people interact with others and understand their thoughts and feelings, for example.

The researchers have partners in Spain and are moving forward with the larger Maternal Brain Project, which is supported by the Ann S. Bowers Women’s Brain Health Initiative and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Eventually, they hope scientists can use data from a large number of women for things like predicting postpartum depression before it happens.

“There is so much about the neurobiology of pregnancy that we don’t understand yet, and it’s not because women are too complicated. It’s not because pregnancy is some Gordian knot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a byproduct of the fact that biomedical sciences have historically ignored women’s health.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

This photo provided by Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildfire Tours shows a seal in the mouth of a humpbac...

Associated Press

A bewildered seal found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale

A photograph by a whale-watching naturalist captured a seemingly bewildered seal in the mouth of a humpback whale after the giant marine mammal accidentally gulped it last Thursday in the waters off Anacortes, Washington.

18 hours ago

FILE - A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta bans Russia state media outlets over ‘foreign interference’

Meta is banning Russia state media organization from its social media company platforms, alleging that the outlets used deceptive tactics to amplify Moscow’s propaganda.

18 hours ago

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submers...

Ray Sanchez and Graham Hurley, CNN

OceanGate’s former operations director says maker of ill-fated Titan submersible was ‘all smoke and mirrors’

David Lochridge, a former director of marine exploration for OceanGate who expressed safety concerns about the ill-fated Titan submersible, said Tuesday that company culture was centered on “making money” and “very little in the way of science.”

19 hours ago

FILE: The Instagram app logo is displayed on an iPhone on Aug. 3, 2016, in London, England. (Photo...

Mary Culbertson

Meta launches ‘teen accounts’ with new protections after harmful accusations

Meta announced a new implementation of "teen accounts" on its platform after facing scrutiny by lawmakers for not protecting children on its platform.

22 hours ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Brian Fung, CNN

TikTok just had the most important two hours of its life

A trio of federal judges on Monday began discussions on who really controls TikTok’s magical algorithm — the US-based company that runs the app or its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

2 days ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Starliner astronaut: We ‘ran out of time’ to return on Boeing spacecraft

The two NASA astronauts who piloted the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule — and were left behind on the space station as the beleaguered spacecraft returned to Earth — took questions on Friday for the first time in weeks.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Scientists show how pregnancy changes the brain in innumerable ways