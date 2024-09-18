Live Blog: Utah Hockey Club Media Day Updates

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – With the first puck drop less than three weeks away, the Utah Hockey Club officially kicked off their inaugural 2024-25 season with their first-ever media day.

The following is a live blog that will provide updates from front office staff, coaches and players as they address the media.

Chris Armstrong, President of Hockey Operations

Kicking things off on media day, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong addressed the media and right from the start was able to address an update on the team’s name. While he was unable to comment on exactly what it will be, he did share that they know what they fans want the name to be and they are exhausting every avenue to try and make that happen.

In terms of a streaming service, Armstrong was short but said that fans can expect an announcement on that front this coming week.

As the club heads into their inaugural season and continues to cross off a long list of to-do items before the puck drops on October 8, Armstrong shared that they are internally discussing naming a captain, but they currently do not have a timeline.

Armstrong also addressed several other key subjects such as the future of youth hockey in the state of Utah with the NHL’s arrival and plans to host a future Rookie Faceoff Tournament. As for youth hockey, they do have plans to launch a new initiative but are also aware of the current programs in place and look forward to lifting those rather than replacing them. Additionally, the club has interest in hosting a Rookie Tournament in the future but do are unsure of when or where that might be.

 

