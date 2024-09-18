Zion Canyon Visitor Center parking lot to temporarily close next week

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — The Zion Canyon Visitor Center parking lot will close temporarily next week for re-striping, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

On Tuesday, visitors will need to plan on parking in the town of Springdale. A free shuttle will be available in Springdale to allow visitors to enter the park.

“With the beautiful weather this time of year, an increase in traffic is also expected during this time,” the release stated.

According to the release, the parking lot will reopen at various points throughout the day as the re-striping is completed. The re-striping is the last step of a micro-sealing and repainting project, which was needed after years of wear and tear from weather and vehicles.

Additionally, the NPS said there are a few other smaller parking areas that will be re-stripped in the coming days. The dates and locations are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 30 — Weeping Rock, Emerald Pools Horse Corral, West Rim Trailhead, and Temple of Sinawava

Monday, Sept. 23 — Tunnel East (Canyon Overlook), Zion Lodge Visitor Parking

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Kolob Canyons Visitor Center, Taylor Creek Trailhead, South Fork, Kolob Canyons Overlook

The NPS is encouraging visitors to the park to plan ahead to reduce the impact on their visit.

