PARK CITY — Federal health officials are recalling thousands of boxes of waffles sold by a popular Park City company because the Food and Drug Administration detected “soft plastic film” in the products.

The FDA issued the recall Friday for 7,300 boxes that were sold in 13 states in the midwest: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Kodiak Cakes, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of certain boxes of the Kodiak Power Waffles buttermilk and Vanilla 40 count with a use date of Jan. 10, 2026,” Kodiak Cakes said. “This action only impacts products with the lot code 24193-WL4 and a time stamp of 12:00-23:00.”

The Shark Tank alumni company sent a letter to Costco members who had records of purchasing the waffles between July 15 and Aug. 25. It directed those customers to return “any unused product to your local Costco for a full refund.” It did not specify what would be done with used boxes. It’s also unclear if the batch was sold to other distributors other than Costco.

The recall was classified as a level two, which according to the FDA means exposure to the recalled product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” where the probability of serious injury or health consequences is unlikely.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products is our number one priority at Kodiak,” the company said, in the letter. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you and appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”