BYU Unveils New CougarTail For Throwback Game Against Kansas State

PROVO, Utah – You know BYU football is about to play a big game when a new CougarTail is unveiled.

BYU announced that during Saturday’s football game against Kansas State, they will be able to purchase a vanilla CougarTail.

The team is in throwback white jerseys this weekend and BYU dining is debuting a new CougarTail to match! Half of the CougarTails will be white vanilla frosting and the other half will be the original maple frosting. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/fFOPVdlk55 — BYU (@BYU) September 18, 2024

It’s the first time BYU has rolled out a vanilla CougarTail.

Vanilla CougarTail

BYU Dining Services is bringing out a vanilla CougarTail to accompany the football team, which will wear all-white throwback uniforms this Saturday night. The Cougars will wear 1996 jerseys against No. 13 Kansas State in the late-night Big 12 tilt.

Along with the vanilla CougarTail, the traditional maple bar will also be offered inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The 2024 season marks the 21st year that the CougarTail has been offered at BYU sporting events. During its history, BYU has sold some one-game CougarTails.

Last year, BYU sold bacon-covered CougarTails for the Texas Tech game and chocolate CougarTails for the Iowa State game.

Chocolate CougarTails also appeared in 2012 (Oregon State), 2020 (Western Kentucky), and 2022 (Arkansas).

BYU enters the Big 12 opener with a 3-0 record. The last time BYU defeated a nationally-ranked opponent was against Baylor two years ago at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Kansas State also enters Saturday’s game with a 3-0 record after defeating UT Martin and Tulane on the road and an impressive 31-7 victory at home over Big 12 newcomer Arizona.

BYU vs. No. 13 Kansas State

Date: Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

