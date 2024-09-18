Ogden among 8 cities named as American World War II Heritage Cities

OGDEN — The National Park Service on Tuesday announced Ogden has been designated as one of eight communities across the country as American World War II Heritage Cities.

The honor recognizes “the contributions of local towns, cities, counties, and their citizens who stepped into the workforce and volunteered to support America’s war effort during World War II,” a release from the NPS stated.

The other seven cities that were recognized are the following:

Calhoun and Ouachita Counties, Arkansas

Plymouth Township, Michigan

Valley City, North Dakota

Municipality of Tinian & Aguiguan, Northern Mariana Islands

Ponca City and Kay County, Oklahoma

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Sumter City and County, South Carolina

According to the release, each state or territory are allowed just one American World War II Heritage City. Through the program’s legislation, however, other types of local jurisdictions such as counties, towns and townships are eligible for the honor.

The designation honors the importance of the U.S. home front during the war.

“World War II not only impacted those who went to war, but also those who carried on the life and work of the home front” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a news release. “It’s important we remember that cities and towns both big and small made major contributions at home to the war effort, all of which helped Allied forces defeat the Axis powers.”

Contributions to the home front included the manufacturing of military equipment such as ships, aircrafts and uniforms and the production of food and consumer products for military and home consumption.

The program was organized in 2019, and this year’s eight cities join 30 other communities that have already been recognized.

For more information on the program, the nomination process and criteria for designation, click here.