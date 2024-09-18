Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 5

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is West High School’s Louie Hamilton.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Louie Hamilton, WR (West)

Hamilton and West made a trip to Alta High School in Region 6 action last Friday. The Panthers delivered their second-straight thriller as they topped the Hawks 36-31. West got off to a hot start with a pair of touchdown passes from Kamden Lopati to Chachi Pan and Jaxon Toala. Alta answered back with a touchdown to make it a one-score game at the end of the first quarter. But West was just warming up as Lopati would connect on two more touchdown passes in the second quarter. Those plays were offset by a Hawks touchdown and a field goal as the half ended, making it a 28-16 ballgame at halftime.

The Hawks came out firing in the second half as they took a 31-28 lead early in the fourth quarter. West, much like they did the week before, then mounted a late touchdown drive. Hamilton’s big night was rewarded with him catching a 26-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers their second-straight region win. Louie Hamilton was a force all game long, hauling in eight receptions for 136 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He also led West in rushing with 125 yards on 10 carries.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

