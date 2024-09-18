NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski To Retire From ESPN

SALT LAKE CITY – Longtime ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his plans to retire from the news media.

Famous for his “Woj Bombs” on X which leak NBA news before teams announce stories on their own, Wojnarowski revealed he was stepping away from the league that helped him garner millions of social media followers.

Wojnarowski Leaving ESPN And News Media

In proper fashion, Wojnarowski revealed his plans on social media just weeks before the 2024-25 NBA season begins.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Wojnarowski wrote.

“I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make. Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful. I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers.”

Shortly after his announcement, ESPN revealed that Wojnarowski plans to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at his alma mater St. Bonaventure.

“After all these years reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own,” Wojnarowski added.

Wojnarowski Transformed Sports Media

Wojnarowski, 55, first became the go-to newsbreaker for the NBA while working at Yahoo Sports before moving to ESPN in 2017.

With over six million followers on X, Wojnarowski has a greater reach than most NBA teams who trusted the reporter to reveal inside information on his own social media page.

Wojnarowski became a conduit for all NBA news including free agency, trades, and draft night decisions, blurring the line between reporter and public relations for the league’s teams and player representatives.

St. Bonaventure will begin its college basketball season on October 30 against Alfred University.

