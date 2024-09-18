On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski To Retire From ESPN

Sep 18, 2024, 1:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Longtime ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his plans to retire from the news media.

Famous for his “Woj Bombs” on X which leak NBA news before teams announce stories on their own, Wojnarowski revealed he was stepping away from the league that helped him garner millions of social media followers.

Related; Where Will Jazz Finish Among NBA’s Lottery Teams?

Wojnarowski Leaving ESPN And News Media

In proper fashion, Wojnarowski revealed his plans on social media just weeks before the 2024-25 NBA season begins.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Wojnarowski wrote.

“I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make. Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful. I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers.”

Shortly after his announcement, ESPN revealed that Wojnarowski plans to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at his alma mater St. Bonaventure.

“After all these years reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own,” Wojnarowski added.

Wojnarowski Transformed Sports Media

Wojnarowski, 55, first became the go-to newsbreaker for the NBA while working at Yahoo Sports before moving to ESPN in 2017.

With over six million followers on X, Wojnarowski has a greater reach than most NBA teams who trusted the reporter to reveal inside information on his own social media page.

Wojnarowski became a conduit for all NBA news including free agency, trades, and draft night decisions, blurring the line between reporter and public relations for the league’s teams and player representatives.

St. Bonaventure will begin its college basketball season on October 30 against Alfred University.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 5 Recap

Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 5

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Unveils New CougarTail For Throwback Game Against Kansas State

BYU rolls out a new CougarTail for the Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Live Blog: Utah Hockey Club Media Day Updates

With the first puck drop less than three weeks away, the Utah Hockey Club officially kicked off their inaugural 2024-25 season with their first-ever media day.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Green Bay Packers Sign Former BYU Running Back Chris Brooks To Active Roster

An injury to MarShawn Lloyd opened up a 53-man roster spot for former BYU football running back Chris Brooks with the Green Bay Packers. 

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Miami Dolphins Sign Tyler Huntley After Placing Tua Tagovailoa On IR

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday, September 17, that they had placed Tagovailoa on injured reserve and signed the former Utah quarterback off of the Ravens practice squad.  

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski To Retire From ESPN