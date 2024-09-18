On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Sep 18, 2024, 2:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, September 20 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Davis @ Weber

KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show

Alta @ Highland

Orem @ Sky View

Pleasant Grove @ Lone Peak

Westlake @ Skyridge

Snow Canyon @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)

Ridgeline @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Morgan @ Juan Diego (Morgan Sports Network)

Clearfield @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)

San Juan @ Emery (Castle Country Radio)

American Fork @ Lehi (TeamHive.live)

Kanab @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

Delta @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Carbon @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

Juab @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)

Wasatch @ Maple Mountain (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

Canyon View @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Duchesne @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Milford @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State v. Temple

Utah State and Temple will face off for the first time ever at Lincoln Financial Field. Kick-off is at 12:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Ainge, Drew Brees Support ‘Especially For Athletes’ At Black Desert Golf

It can be easy for athletes at the highest level to become so insulated by their sport that they lose sight of the world around them. 'Especially for Athletes' (E4A) aims to inspire athletes to do more than just be great athletes.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Provides Update On Streaming Service

As the Utah Hockey Club continues to check items off their list of preseason preparations, streaming service details have yet to be fully announced. However, during the team's media day, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong said that fans can expect an announcement very soon.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Kansas State

Will BYU upset the nationally-ranked Wildcats? We let the video game play it out.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 RPI Breakdown

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind broke down the first UHSAA high school football RPI rankings.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 5 Recap

Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 6