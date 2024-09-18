Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 6
Sep 18, 2024, 2:10 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, September 20 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Davis @ Weber
KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show
Snow Canyon @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)
Ridgeline @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Morgan @ Juan Diego (Morgan Sports Network)
Clearfield @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
San Juan @ Emery (Castle Country Radio)
American Fork @ Lehi (TeamHive.live)
Kanab @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
Delta @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Carbon @ Manti (TeamHive.live)
Juab @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)
Wasatch @ Maple Mountain (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)
Canyon View @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Duchesne @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Milford @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)