OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Woman injured after slipping into scalding water at Yellowstone National Park

Sep 18, 2024, 2:51 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

FILE: Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (Jacob W. Frank. NPS)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK A 60-year-old New Hampshire woman suffered second- and third-degree burns to her leg Monday after slipping into scalding water at Yellowstone National Park.

According to a news release from National Park Service, the woman, her hushand and dog were walking in a thermal area near the Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful. The woman broke through thin crust over the scalding water and suffered burns to her lower leg. The husband and dog were not injured.

After being examined by a park medical clinic, the woman was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.

The NPS  issued a reminder to other visitors.

“Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution,” a post from Yellowstone National Park read on Facebook. “The ground in these areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.”

Additionally, park officials said pets are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas in the park.

No other information was provided. The NPS said the incident remains under investigation.

 

FILE: Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (Jacob W. Frank. NPS)

Woman injured after slipping into scalding water at Yellowstone National Park