Utah van driver killed in collision with train

CORNISH, Cache County — At least one person is dead after a collision between a van and a train near Utah’s border with Idaho.

The crash happened near 13400 North and 4800 West in Cornish, a rural town in northern Utah that borders Idaho. A train line runs parallel to Utah’s state Route 23, and other roads cross the tracks.

Union Pacific confirmed the injury and said the train crew was not injured, while the driver of the van was killed.

The collision happened at approximately 1:52 p.m. Wednesday. Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to the collision.

Law enforcement confirmed that the crash involved a sprinter van and was fatal, but no other details were available.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.