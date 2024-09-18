School district asks people report threats on SafeUT, avoid spreading panic over hoax

SANDY — A hoax school safety threat was widely spread on social media. Officials are now asking people to report threats on the SafeUT app, to avoid mass panic.

Canyons School District reportedly received multiple tips about a circulating social media post that appeared to be threatening schools. The district said it was a false threat.

The district sent a message to parents, stating that there is no reason to believe the threat is credible. Rick Robins, the superintendent, said the same screenshot of a text message had been shared amongst students and schools, and had even spread beyond the state.

The exact same social media post was reportedly causing a security threat in Pennsylvania that resulted in a delayed start to the school day.

“The post does not name any of our schools, and we have no reason to believe it’s credible,” Robins said in the message to parents. “It is understandably causing alarm, however.”

The district said it will proceed with usual school hours unless otherwise notified.

“We also recognize and respect the right of parents to decide what is best for their families,” Robins said.

Aware of the hoax

Robins said the teachers, parents, and police departments in the area have been notified of the posts. Schools will have administrators and staff in the hallways to provide additional oversight.

“Parents, we again ask for your help in reinforcing the message that creating and circulating online comments about committing acts of violence at a school, even if written in jest, could result in serious consequences,” Robin wrote in the message.

In 2024, Utah law imposed harsher penalties on those who make threats against schools or falsely report emergencies. Some hoax threats can be prosecuted as federal crimes, depending on the severity.

Canyons School District advised against sharing threats on social media, and urges anyone who sees something unsafe to say something by reporting it through the anonymous crisis and safety tipline SafeUT.

“The problem with sharing tips in public forums, such as Facebook or Instagram, is that it lends credibility to false threats and stirs panic in school communities,” Ryan Jakeman, Canyons District risk manager, said. “The hoax threats we are encountering today are not as simple as pulling a fire alarm. There’s nothing that strikes more fear in the heart of a parent than to hear their child may be in danger.”

Jakeman said the district will always take threats seriously, but when a threat turns out to be a hoax, police are being diverted from other priorities.