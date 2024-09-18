On the Site:
EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Kansas State

Sep 18, 2024, 2:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football opens Big 12 play for the 2024 season against Kansas State. There’s no sense in waiting until Saturday night to find out the outcome. Let’s turn to EA Sports College Football 25 to play out the game.

No controller was used in this simulation. The computer handled it all.

Last week, EA Sports College Football 25 was pretty close on how BYU’s game against Wyoming played out. The video game had BYU up 28-10 before Wyoming tacked on a late touchdown.

In the real game at War Memorial Stadium, BYU was up 34-7 before the Pokes tacked on a late touchdown to make it 34-14.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

Simulating BYU/Kansas State on EA Sports College Football 25

It should be noted that we rolled with an all-white uniform combination. BYU’s 1996 all-white throwback uniforms are not in the game yet. In July, BYU said the throwbacks would be in the game. Those have yet to appear.

The depth chart didn’t change much. Miles Davis was given the starting nod with the running back position uncertainty. I kept Hinckley Folau Ropati as the backup.

Crew Wakley and Tanner Wall started at safety, with Micah Harper returning to action off the bench.

First Quarter

BYU opened the game with a three-and-out as Cody Stufflebean recorded a sack on Jake Retzlaff. It was a tough start for the BYU offense. However, the BYU defense responded with a three-and-out on K-State.

Tyler Batty recorded a tackle for loss on the opening defensive series.

Kansas State punted the ball and put BYU in an unfavorable starting field position at their five-yard line.

BYU picked up one first down but then had to punt. Kansas State was then on the move to close out the quarter.

BYU 0, Kansas State 0

Second Quarter

Kansas State opened the third quarter with 13 personnel and picked up a first down on a reverse. The Wildcats methodically moved down the field with their running attack, and DJ Giddens capped off the 72-yard drive with a touchdown.

BYU had an opportunity to respond, but it was short-lived. Parker Kingston returned a kickoff from the endzone and only reached the 14-yard line.

Jake Retzlaff and the BYU offense took the field. Retzlaff tossed an interception over the middle to K-State linebacker Jake Clifton on the drive’s first play.

This was an error on my end—I didn’t comb through K-State’s roster close enough—but Clifton isn’t with the Wildcats right now. He’s currently serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Clifton put K-State at the BYU 16-yard line.

DJ Giddens went to work again, popping off a 15-yard run to put K-State down at the one. Three plays later, after a valiant stand from BYU’s defense, Giddens finds the endzone again on the ground.

BYU had another three-and-out that concluded with a 3rd & 1 from their own 28. Hinckley Ropati was stopped at the line of scrimmage out of a shotgun formation.

Kansas State took over at the BYU 20-yard line with four minutes remaining. BYU defensive tackle John Nelson left the game with an injury. His backup, Josh Singh, immediately stepped in and got a sack on Johnson to setup a third and long.

Johnson picked up the first down with a pass that gained 23 yards.

The Wildcats capped off the drive four plays later, with Johnson finding DJ Giddens on a wheel route for a touchdown.

BYU’s offense came to life to close out the first half as they moved down the field to set up a 33-yard field goal from Will Ferrin.

Halftime: Kansas State 21, BYU 3

Third Quarter

Kansas State tried to eat a lot of clock to open the second half. They drained five minutes of the clock before Johnson connected with Dante Cephus for a 53-yard touchdown down the sideline.

BYU put together a drive that featured a big gain from Miles Davis on a direct snap on 3rd & 2. But the drive stalled and the usually aggressive BYU, opted to punt on 4th & 5 from the K-State 41-yard line with 90 seconds left in the third.

Kansas State 28, BYU 3

Fourth Quarter

The lone positive news from this simulation was when John Nelson returned to action in the fourth quarter. Still, it was too little, too late as DJ Giddens continued to run wild. He scored his fourth touchdown of the day and struck a Heisman pose.

BYU fans were booing K-State as they passed late in the game with a big lead.

Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts on a deep ball for a late touchdown. But it was a rough outing inside LES for BYU against the nationally-ranked K-State Wildcats.

Final Sim Score on EA Sports College Football 25: Kansas State 35, BYU 10.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

