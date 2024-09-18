On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Provides Update On Streaming Service

Sep 18, 2024, 2:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club continues to check items off their list of preseason preparations, streaming service details have yet to be fully announced. However, during the team’s media day, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong said that fans can expect an announcement very soon.

Utah Hockey Club Streaming Option

While Armstrong was unable to reveal any of the details just yet, he encouraged fans to stay tuned and shared that a full announcement is planned for this week.

“Stay tuned for that,” Armstrong said. “You’re inside of an announcement on that front this week.”

Utah Hockey Club Launches Mobile App

Despite a lack of details regarding the streaming service, a new Utah Hockey Club app was recently launched on the app store that fans can download now. Upon first glance, the app looks very similar to the Utah Jazz mobile app and currently includes the same shortcuts such as home, tickets, food and beverage, team and more buttons.

Additionally, the app will include real-time team news, detailed player insights, the ability to order food, Utah Hockey Club game tickets, and exclusive team content.

With so many similarities, it’s possible that this app will house a similar streaming service to Jazz+.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

