Two occupants survive semi rollover in southern Utah

PINTURA, Washington County — A semitruck rolled Wedensday morning, disrupting traffic along Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

According to the Hurricane Valley Fire District, the truck crashed near mile marker 34 at approximately 8:30 a.m. The semi stopped wheels up off I-15 and officials closed the exit ramp nine miles south of Kanarraville.

Officials said the two people in the truck were able to get out of the wrecked cab on their own and were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No information about the age or medical condition of the occupants is available. It is not known what caused the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location of the crash.