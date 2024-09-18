Danny Ainge, Drew Brees Support ‘Especially For Athletes’ At Black Desert Golf

SALT LAKE CITY— It can be easy for athletes to become so insulated by their sport that they lose sight of the world around them. ‘Especially for Athletes’ (E4A) aims to inspire athletes to do more than be great athletes.

The group hosted Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Greg Maddux, Utah Jazz CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, former BYU wide receiver Austin Collie, and others at Black Desert Golf Course on Tuesday, September 17.

“So many young people are under so much pressure nowadays, especially for athletes,” future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees said. “I find that sports is such a great way for people to really learn all the valuable lessons about being part of a team.

According to its website, “Especially for Athletes (“E4A”) is a movement designed to inspire athletes, and those with whom they associate, to maximize their athletic potential and to use their talents and social influence to assist and lift others. E4A is seeking to build a culture of athletes focused on changing lives through better use of the attention and influence that accompanies their position.”

Black Desert Championship

St. George is on the verge of hosting the first Utah-based PGA Tour event in the past 60 years.

The Black Desert Championship takes place Thursday, October 10, through Sunday, October 13. The 2024 Black Desert Championship begins a four-year partnership between Black Desert Resort and the PGA TOUR.

We had a great 2 day event at @BlackDesertUT with business leaders, professional athletes, Gov Herbert, Utah Jazz execs, & supporters of Especially for Athletes (https://t.co/BS1X2FvAlF) Highlighted by our first time participants, Drew Brees & Greg Maddux#eyesupdothework pic.twitter.com/NuY4fhxuMa — Especially for Athletes (E4A) (@E4Afamily) September 17, 2024

“The Black Desert Championship is truly Utah’s tournament. We invite the entire state to come out and support their local heroes,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort.

Manning continued, “We’re excited to offer exemptions to Mike, Peter, and Kihei and are thrilled to have them join our field in October. It’s also an honor to welcome 2024 Presidents Cup International Captain Mike Weir and to highlight the incredible talent of Kihei Akina, recognized as one of the nation’s top junior golfers. Additionally, we’re pleased that former BYU star Peter Kuest, along with standout alumni Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair, are committed to competing.”

Follow the PGA with KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of pro golf here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24