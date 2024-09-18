On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Danny Ainge, Drew Brees Support ‘Especially For Athletes’ At Black Desert Golf

Sep 18, 2024, 3:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYIt can be easy for athletes to become so insulated by their sport that they lose sight of the world around them. ‘Especially for Athletes’ (E4A) aims to inspire athletes to do more than be great athletes.

The group hosted Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Greg Maddux, Utah Jazz CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, former BYU wide receiver Austin Collie, and others at Black Desert Golf Course on Tuesday, September 17.

“So many young people are under so much pressure nowadays, especially for athletes,” future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees said. “I find that sports is such a great way for people to really learn all the valuable lessons about being part of a team.

According to its website, “Especially for Athletes (“E4A”) is a movement designed to inspire athletes, and those with whom they associate, to maximize their athletic potential and to use their talents and social influence to assist and lift others. E4A is seeking to build a culture of athletes focused on changing lives through better use of the attention and influence that accompanies their position.”

Black Desert Championship

St. George is on the verge of hosting the first Utah-based PGA Tour event in the past 60 years.

The Black Desert Championship takes place Thursday, October 10, through Sunday, October 13. The 2024 Black Desert Championship begins a four-year partnership between Black Desert Resort and the PGA TOUR.

RELATED: Utah Locals Set To Compete In Utah’s Latest PGA Event

“The Black Desert Championship is truly Utah’s tournament. We invite the entire state to come out and support their local heroes,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort.

Manning continued, “We’re excited to offer exemptions to Mike, Peter, and Kihei and are thrilled to have them join our field in October. It’s also an honor to welcome 2024 Presidents Cup International Captain Mike Weir and to highlight the incredible talent of Kihei Akina, recognized as one of the nation’s top junior golfers. Additionally, we’re pleased that former BYU star Peter Kuest, along with standout alumni Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair, are committed to competing.”

RELATED STORIES

Follow the PGA with KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of pro golf here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Provides Update On Streaming Service

As the Utah Hockey Club continues to check items off their list of preseason preparations, streaming service details have yet to be fully announced. However, during the team's media day, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong said that fans can expect an announcement very soon.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Kansas State

Will BYU upset the nationally-ranked Wildcats? We let the video game play it out.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Week 6 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 RPI Breakdown

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind broke down the first UHSAA high school football RPI rankings.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 5 Recap

Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski To Retire From ESPN

Longtime ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his plans to retire from reporting on social media.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Danny Ainge, Drew Brees Support ‘Especially For Athletes’ At Black Desert Golf